Tax on energy bills will still be higher than 2020, in spite of new Government measures 

Even with the VAT reduction on energy bills, Irish households will still be paying the Government more in tax on their bills this year than they did in 2020, according to new research.

Bonkers.ie points out that in the autumn of 2020, the Government was taking in about €238 a year in VAT on the average household’s gas and electricity bills.

Since then, prices have skyrocketed and, despite the drop in VAT from 13.5% to 9% due to take effect on May 1, the average household will be paying an average of €272 a year in VAT on their energy bills from then.

“Like all consumer goods and services, VAT is levied on the net price,” Bonkers.ie’s head of communications Daragh Cassidy said.

“So as the unit price of gas and electricity has shot up, the Government’s tax take has increased too.

The Government's €200 energy credit also does need to be taken into account. However, unless it’s repeated for next year, the Government will actually be making money from the energy crisis.”

Prices have been surging by hundreds of euro for energy customers since autumn 2020, when gas and electricity prices started to rise.

Recent price hike announcements from the main energy suppliers will add hundreds more to households’ annual bills.

Mr Cassidy said for consumers, “the immediate outlook is poor”.

“At this stage the best we can hope for is that no further price increases are announced for the rest of the year.”

He added that proposals on the table, such as moving people with smart meters to “time-of-use" tariffs, where electricity is cheaper at night, should be carefully examined.

Smart meters have been rolled out to about 750,000 households countrywide but only about 10% have activated their meters.

Mr Cassidy said: “Although smart tariffs offer the lure of cheap or even free electricity at certain times of the day or week, the upshot is that you'll pay a higher price for your energy at other times. Sometimes much higher.

“Smart meters and smart tariffs have the potential to help reduce households' energy bills slightly and reduce pressure on the grid.

However, I’ve a big fear that if we suddenly force hundreds of thousands of households onto a smart tariff without proper education and communication, many could end up with even higher bills.”

Mr Cassidy pointed out that while of the recent price hikes came towards the end of winter, there will be a short reprieve for households as we head into summer.

"I fear for next winter when households could be facing a full winter with prices at record levels," he said.

“Further, more targeted measures will likely be needed, particularly for lower-income households who will be disproportionately affected by the energy crisis.”