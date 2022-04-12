Man arrested in connection with house fire that killed elderly woman

Emergency services were able to extinguish the fire in the Doochary area at around 4.40pm.

Tue, 12 Apr, 2022 - 22:29
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí have launched an investigation after a woman was killed in a house fire in Donegal on Tuesday afternoon.

The body of a woman aged in her 80s was discovered inside the house.

Gardaí said they are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the fire.

The scene is currently preserved as the Garda Technical Bureau is conducting a technical examination.

The State Pathologist has been contacted and the results of the post-mortem examination will determine the course of the investigation.

A man, aged in his 60s, has been arrested in respect of an alleged offence of criminal damage. He is currently being detained in Ballyshannon Garda Station.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them at Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 985 8530, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Locals had last evening put framed photos of the victim upon a table beside a candle at the entrance to The Village Inn.

