Doctors ballot for industrial action over long working hours 

Junior doctors began balloting for industrial action last night after a survey revealed that 40% have worked over 24 hours in one shift and 91% feel they have little or no control over their work lives.

Cases of doctors collapsing while mid-surgery from exhaustion or pulling into petrol stations for a nap due to tiredness after work were highlighted by the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) at the start of a campaign to improve working conditions.

A survey of non-consultant hospital doctors (NCHD) found 96% worked over 48 hours a week, many on multiple occasions and they are routinely not paid for all hours worked.

Despite the long hours, the survey also found that 50% of the doctors have experienced difficulties taking annual leave and 91% of hospitals do not provide locum cover when a doctor is absent.

Although they are doctors in training, 91% reported finding it difficult to take study leave and 40% have problems accessing training support schemes.

Dr Rachel McNamara, a member of the NCHD committee of the IMO, who has worked in hospitals in Dublin and Munster, said the findings are shocking but not hugely surprising.

“It’s a really old-fashioned way of working. It wouldn’t be accepted, I think, in any other profession to be working 36 hours in a row in such a responsible capacity. It just can’t be allowed to continue,” she said.

The ballot will seek approval for industrial action up to and including strike action if the HSE does not engage meaningfully to resolve the situation. “A strike would be the absolute last resort, we want to sit down and engage on these issues,” she said.

The survey also found that 48% postponed starting a family for fear of the impact on training opportunities.

It’s just not really possible to maintain childcare arrangements when you are expected to work 24-hour shifts unless you have a partner who is very flexible or you are paying extortionate rates for external help.

Doctors took to social media to highlight their experiences, with one saying he was charged €12.70 for a swipe card to enter the emergency department because he forgot his card and a temporary one could not be issued.

Dr McNamara said: “When you get something like that, it is like death by paper-cut. It really feeds into the poor morale for junior doctors and for most healthcare workers at this time, a feeling of not being valued in the system.”

Separately, Fine Gael health spokesman Colm Burke called for the appointment of a new chair for contract negotiations between consultants and the government.

The last chair resigned four months ago, and Robert Watt, department of health secretary-general told the health committee “a new chair may not be appointed”.

Mr Burke said: “Many posts remain vacant or are occupied by locums. These posts would be filled in a faster time period if the terms of the contract were signed off on by all the parties involved."