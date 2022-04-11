Over half of would-be homebuyers say cost of living crisis affecting their ability to buy

The majority of people think house prices will rise further in the next 12 months, while just 12% are of the idea that next year will represent a good time to buy property.

That is according to a new survey which has suggested that the rise in the cost of living is having an impact on prospective homebuyers’ ability to buy.

The survey, from MyHome.ie, found that 52% of prospective homebuyers say the current rise in the cost of living has affected their ability to purchase a property.

More than half (56%) of people have finances in place to buy a property in the next year, yet 42% say they are not confident about their ability to buy in that timeframe.

Some 70% of people said they have had to look beyond their top location choice because of price concerns.

CSO figures from last month found that residential property prices grew by 14.8% in the 12 months up to January 2022, highlighting the rising prices.

The survey of 2,020 people found that the majority think the rising prices are not going to slow down.

Almost six in 10 (59%) think that house prices will rise again in the next 12 months with three-quarters worried about the state of the property market in general.

"The rise in the cost of living has been significant and is a source of worry for all people," said Joanne Geary, managing director of MyHome.ie.

it is not surprising to see homebuyer sentiment negatively affected in this survey.

“Our recent Property Price Report for Q1 2022 predicted buildings material inflation of 18% next year, which would most likely serve to put a brake on soaring market demand," Ms Geary said.

“This could be viewed as a positive result for the market, as we need to see demand easing in order to redress the imbalance between that demand and our chronic lack of supply.”