Ireland committed to Ukranian refugees despite housing concerns, say Taoiseach

The Taoiseach says Ireland will not be deterred from taking Ukrainian refugees despite accommodation pressures.

Speaking in Helsinki, Micheál Martin met with President of Finland Sauli Väinämö Niinistö on Friday morning and said the two men had “a very broad discussion in terms of the international situation, particularly the war on Ukraine”.

Mr Martin said there would be impacts on the security architecture of Europe well into the future and the capacity of open economies like Ireland and Finland that are very alike.

The Taoiseach refused to be drawn on when Ireland would run out of emergency accommodation for Ukrainians fleeing war however there are concerns that Ireland could have exhausted accommodation options by the end of this month.

“I think what's remarkable is that over 20,000 refugees have come into Ireland from Ukraine,” he said.

“We have never experienced such a rapid inflow of refugees fleeing war before and I want to pay tribute to the public service in terms of responding at a number of different levels.

“On the accommodation front, it is stretched, but there are lots of new initiatives coming on stream. It will be difficult in the coming weeks, of that there is no doubt. We are bringing more staffing, particularly on the pledging side to get through that list faster and to release homes faster for refugees coming into the country.

“There is an EU protective directive and we will fulfil our obligations as best we can in relation to that. And we're in full solidarity with Ukraine because we're very conscious that the Russian Federation would like to see European states coming under pressure, would like to see European states buckle there's no doubt that there is a strategic approach behind the Russian bombardment of cities and towns, and the intimidation and the desire to create migration as a leverage and that's not something new now.

“We've got to resist that. We're all part of a community within Europe. We have to stand up against that type of naked aggression and it will be challenging for us. This war will have impacts on us all. Our challenge is to put humanity first and do everything we can to protect the lives.”

War refugees from Ukraine who arrived into Ireland last Saturday and are currently staying at The Kingsley Hotel, Carrigrohane Road, Cork. War refugees watch and listen to the address via video link to the Oireachtas by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Picture: Larry Cummins

The war on Ukraine has put increased pressure on public services as inflation linked to the invasion continues to rise.

There will be meetings on Monday between the three government leaders initially with the finance and public expenditure ministers to map out the approach government will take on the issue.

“We have to have a more comprehensive response to the economic impacts of this war and the current inflationary cycle and the cost of living,” the Taoiseach said.

“It cannot be from week to week. I think we have to stand back and look at this within a medium timeframe, to do the right thing, not to chase inflation and get the wrong results.

“The critical issue is how do we protect people from the worst impacts of the cost of living increases. I think we have to do that in a way that does not make it worse in terms of inflationary pressures. The meeting on Monday will be with a view to scoping out what is the better response here.

"And that means bringing in the social partners in my view. I will be asking NESC also to prepare a position paper for the government in terms of what's the most effective way to respond to this unique set of circumstances coming out of a pandemic, which created its own inflationary cycle, then war and on top of that.

"My main focus is on the bigger picture of how do we respond as a society to this cost of living (issue) which will be with us for quite some time.”