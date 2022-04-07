Two diplomats expelled from Irish Embassy in Moscow

Two diplomats expelled from Irish Embassy in Moscow

The DFA confirmed the move in a statement this evening, calling it without justification. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Thu, 07 Apr, 2022 - 19:26
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

Two Irish diplomats have been expelled from the embassy in Moscow in retaliation for Ireland's decision to expel Russian diplomats last month.

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed the move in a statement this evening, calling it without justification.

"The Ambassador of Ireland to the Russian Federation was summoned to the Foreign Ministry in Moscow this afternoon and informed that two diplomats from our Embassy in Moscow have been asked to leave.

"There is no justification for the taking of this measure. The staff at the Embassy of Ireland in Moscow do not have, nor are engaged in, any duties or functions which are incompatible with their diplomatic status.

"This decision to reduce the size of our relatively small Embassy in Moscow will significantly reduce our ability to provide services to our citizens in Russia and to maintain diplomatic channels of communication with the Russian Federation."

Last month, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney summoned the Russian ambassador to advise him that four diplomats had been asked to leave because their activities "have not been in accordance with international standards of diplomatic behaviour."

The DFA last month said that it and the Irish Government continues to believe that "diplomatic channels between Ireland and the Russian Federation should remain open."

"This is in the interests of our citizens as well as to ensure that we can continue to have a diplomatic channel of communication between Ireland and the Russian Federation in the future," a spokesperson for the DFA said.

"This channel of communication has been important in the context of conveying our strong views on the Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine, which we regard as a serious breach of international law.”

Read More

United Nations suspends Russia from human rights body over Ukraine invasion

More in this section

Dublin based artists facing eviction Around 20 artists face eviction from studios after building goes into receivership
FILE PHOTO After 14 years as Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan is to step down from the position. His term has covered ever Full transparency over new Tony Holohan job ‘preferable’ – Tánaiste
Baby stock Politicians and experts clash with civil servants over surrogacy proposals
Russia#Ukraine
<p>Oleksandr Zavhorodniy</p>

Tánaiste pays tribute to Ireland-based Ukrainian who was killed in war

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices