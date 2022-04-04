Gardaí concerned for welfare of teen brothers missing from Offaly

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating two teenagers who are missing from Co Offaly.
Brothers Patrick O'Brien, 15, and John Brooklyn O'Brien, 16, have been missing from their home in Birr since March 27.
Their family and gardaí are concerned for their welfare.
Patrick is described as being 5'11' with a medium build. He has short brown hair and brown eyes.
When Patrick was last seen he was wearing a black tracksuit top and tracksuit bottoms and black Nike runners.
John Brooklyn is described as being 6'2" with a medium build. He has black hair and brown eyes. When last seen he was wearing a black tracksuit top and black tracksuit bottoms and green Nike runners.
They left their home at approximately 5pm on Sunday afternoon.
It is believed that the boys may be in the areas of Edenderry or Carbury.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Birr Garda Station on (057) 9169710, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.