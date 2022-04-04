Man suspected of going overboard in Rosslare on Stena Line crossing

A major search operation is underway off the coast of Rosslare, Co Wexford, for a man who is believed to have gone overboard from a Stena Line sailing.
The Estrid was making its way from Cherbourg in France to Rosslare Europort when the alarm was raised among staff this morning.
All passengers were detained upon arrival at Rosslare and a full headcount of those onboard was carried out.
Speaking to Beat News, journalist Padraig Byrne said the incident is being described as "a passenger emergency."