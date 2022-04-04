Government to seek extension of public-sector pay deal

The Government is to seek an extension of the current public-sector pay deal as opposed to renegotiating a new agreement in full, warning unions that it “can live without a deal”.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath, in an interview with the Irish Examiner, has also warned that Ireland is just weeks away from housing thousands of Ukrainian refugees in large tents on State grounds.

As the country is entering into “a very challenging period”, given the extraordinary inflationary pressures on the Government, Mr McGrath said that extending the current pay deal is better than locking into a longer-term arrangement amid “such uncertainty and volatility”.

“There is certainly a question to be answered as to whether this is an appropriate time to enter into a medium- to long-term agreement when you see inflation at the level it's at currently," he said.

And it's going to rise in the short term. This is an exceptional period.”

“There is merit in trying to reach an agreement that gets us through this particularly acute inflationary period, rather than a longer-term arrangement at a time with such uncertainty and volatility.”

"There is certainly an argument for seeking to reach an agreement, whether it be by means of an extension of the existing one, or entering a new one that gets us through what is an exceptional period without making longer-term decisions at this time."

The current public-sector pay deal, ‘Building Momentum’, is due to lapse at the end of this year. It delivered a 3% pay increase for 345,000 State employees over the past two years.

With inflation currently running at 5% at least, a review of that deal has been triggered by the unions, and a successor deal is eagerly awaited, with unions demanding pay increases to match the rise in everyday costs.

Michael McGrath at the Department of Public Expenditure. Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Mr McGrath said his preference is that a deal with the unions can be agreed, but “not at all costs”.

“So we can live without a deal,” he said.

But it would be my preference to have a deal. Industrial peace is important. It's important for the country's reputation, but not at all costs."

In relation to Ukraine, Mr McGrath made it clear that he expects the country will very shortly run out of emergency accommodation, and the State will be forced to use tents to house refugees.

“We are going to see Ukrainian refugees, unfortunately, having to be accommodated in circumstances that none of us would have thought imaginable,” he said.

While Taoiseach Micheál Martin stated last week that using tents in Gormanston Camp to house refugees was a probability, Mr McGrath believes this accommodation will be needed in the very short term.

“Yes, I think we will most likely see that within weeks," he said.

Because we are going to simply run out of emergency accommodation. And bear in mind that all of this is coming on top of a very, very challenging housing situation.”

The public expenditure minister said that the cost of looking after the refugees who come here from Ukraine “could run into the billions”.

When pressed for details, Mr McGrath said that based on a forecast of up to 100,000 people coming here by July of this year, the cost in the current year would be between €1.4bn and €1.7bn.

And then the cost of looking after that number of people, about 100,000 through next year, could range from €2.4bn to €2.8bn,” he added.

Mr McGrath confirmed that his tenure as Public Expenditure Minister will also end, as it is expected that the role of Finance Minister will also switch.

“There will be a change in terms of the departments that the parties occupy," he said.

"While the personnel is a matter for the party leaders, but to maintain a certain balance within Government, the office of Taoiseach and the office of Minister for Finance should be in separate parties.

“I think that is an agreed principle. I would obviously love to be the Minister for Finance.”