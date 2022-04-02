Gardaí save several lives in just one month

Gardaí save several lives in just one month

Life-savers among the ranks of An Garda Síochána ranged from regular duty officers to members of the Emergency Response Unit. File picture: Colin Keegan

Sat, 02 Apr, 2022 - 03:10
Cormac O’Keeffe, Security Correspondent

Armed gardaí in Cork city saved the life of an unconscious man whose hand had been slashed right to the bone in a vicious knife attack and who could have died from blood loss.

It is one of a number of cases in the space of just one month where the swift actions of gardaí saved members of the public from death or serious injury.

Other cases, highlighted in the Garda Commissioner’s monthly report, featured a baby that turned blue and was choking after a piece of food got lodged in its windpipe, and a motorist who suffered a heart attack on the M1. There were also two barricade incidents and an abduction.

On February 27, a person sought urgent help at Anglesea Street Garda Station in Cork city for their partner, who had been seriously assaulted. The victim had received “a laceration to the bone, across his palm and base of his hand”. He had lost consciousness and his condition was deemed “life-threatening due to blood loss, causing the onset of shock”, the report said.

Members of the armed support unit who have had emergency first responder (EFR) training rushed to the scene.

“They treated the injured party with high-grade tactical trauma dressings to stem the blood loss and stabilise their condition, prior to their transportation to Cork University Hospital,” said the report. 

The actions of the gardaí in this case had a direct impact in preserving the life of the injured party. 

Gardaí have not so far identified possible suspects for the attack and investigations are continuing.

• On February 22, a baby’s parents sought help from gardaí in the North Western Region, after the child had “turned blue and stopped breathing”. The seven-month-old had been in their walker when a small piece of food became lodged in their windpipe. Gardaí who were on the scene quickly successfully managed to clear the obstruction and the child regained consciousness.

• On February 17, members of the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau were on duty along the M1 when they saw a car parked in the central median and a clearly distressed person trying to wave down passing motorists.

The officers stopped and discovered that the driver of the car had suffered a heart attack. They were not breathing and did not have a pulse.

Two members conducted CPR. The person was subsequently transferred to hospital. They found a faint pulse, though the driver remained in a critical condition. Both gardaí had received EFR training.

“The knowledge and expertise from their training saved the life of this individual,” the report said.

Read More

Dublin policing committee hails gardaí for safe St Patrick's weekend

More in this section

Sligo v Mayo - Connacht GAA Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final Tributes paid to Sligo footballer Red Óg Murphy who has died tragically
'Disappointing' increases in Ireland's greenhouse gas emissions  'Disappointing' increases in Ireland's greenhouse gas emissions 
Coronavirus - Thu Apr 15, 2021 Daily crisis meetings to be held over Dublin Airport delays
PolicingCPRefrPlace: IrelandPerson: Garda CommissionerOrganisation: Armed Support UnitOrganisation: An Garda SiochanaOrganisation: Drugs and Organised Crime BureauOrganisation: Cork University Hospital
<p>The operation was part of an ongoing investigation targeting serious organised criminal activity. Picture Denis Minihane.</p>

Two men arrested after €1.2m worth of cannabis seized in Dublin

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices