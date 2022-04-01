CMO: Masks advised for public transport and health settings but otherwise a personal choice

Mask-wearing is advised on public transport and in health settings but otherwise is a matter of personal choice, the chief medical officer told Health Minister Stephen Donnelly in a letter which was made public today.

And despite speculation that the seven-day isolation period could be reduced, Tony Holohan's letter states that anyone with Covid-19 should continue to isolate for seven days from the onset of symptoms or first positive test if asymptomatic.

Mr Donnelly said the letter contains three “important” pieces of advice.

“1. Get boosted if you're eligible (700k people have had dose 1 & 2, but not the booster). 2. If you've symptoms stay home. 3. Wear masks in the appropriate settings,” he posted on social media.

The letter acknowledges “significant pressures” on the health system, and notes while the number of infections “remains high but has recently decreased”.

Just over one third (34%) of all Covid patients in hospitals are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, according to the letter. It also notes that 28% of Covid cases in ICUs were unvaccinated. In the general population, unvaccinated adults account for less than 6%.

Separate HSE data shows there were four children in ICUs with Covid-19 on Thursday. However, the letter states:

There has been no significant change in the evidence in respect of Covid-19 paediatric hospitalisations in the context of Omicron.

The letter refers to a “recent increase” in people needing breathing assistance outside of ICUs but says this has remained stable for several days now.

In terms of avoiding infection, as well as mask-wearing in certain circumstances, the advice is that people should continue to meet outdoors where possible, and to ventilate indoor spaces.

There were 1,472 Covid patients in hospitals today, dropping for the third day. Numbers in ICU rose again to 59.

The Department of Health today confirmed 5,750 new cases through PCR tests and 5,089 positive antigen results for a total of 10,839.