Drugs worth €139k and cash seized at Dublin Airport

Drugs with an estimated value of €139,000 were seized by Revenue officers in Dublin Airport this week along with €15,000 in cash following a search of a passenger boarding a flight to Spain.
Revenue officers examining parcels at a warehouse facility at Dublin Airport on Wednesday seized over 6.9kgs of herbal cannabis in two separate operations with a combined estimated value of €139,000.
The drugs were discovered concealed in air cargo consignments identified as ‘car seat covers’ and seized as a result of routine profiling.
The consignments had arrived into Ireland from the United States and were destined for delivery to addresses in Counties Dublin and Kildare.
Separately, on Tuesday, Revenue officers were granted a three-month cash detention order at Dublin District Court following the seizure of €15,000 in cash, also at Dublin Airport.
The cash was discovered after Revenue officers stopped and searched a passenger prior to boarding a flight to Alicante, Spain.
The cash is suspected to be the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity.
Investigations into these seizures are ongoing.