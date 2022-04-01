Family in Clare officially claim €30.9m EuroMillions jackpot prize

A Clare family syndicate has officially claimed their life-changing EuroMillions prize money and revealed their plans for the whopping €30.9 million.

The lucky winners scooped the incredible jackpot sum in the Friday 11 February draw after purchasing their winning ticket at Larkin’s service station in Ballina, which is located on the border of Clare, Limerick and Tipperary.

The family admitted that there was a mix of excitement, shock and delight following the life-altering draw.

However, on the night of the draw, they had not checked their ticket straight away and so, were initially oblivious to the astonishing win.

“It was probably about two days before we found out that we won the jackpot so you can imagine the range of emotions that we went through then,” they said.

When the family heard on the radio that the winning ticket was sold in a shop located on the border of Clare, Limerick and Tipperary, it began to click, and they were quick to scan their ticket.

“It was only at that point that we realised just how much the ticket in front of us was actually worth," they said.

"I’d say the person on the other end of the line could hear us all jumping up and down in the house on that call.

To hear that you’ve won over €30 million just isn’t something that you ever expect!

The family have taken a sensible approach, taking their time to claim the whopping €30.9 million prize and are planning to focus on looking after family.

"The plan is to pay off mortgages and buy new homes. I think a few of us are eager to upgrade our cars too," they said.

"After the last two years, we’re really looking forward to planning some extended holidays over the coming months.”