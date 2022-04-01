Supermodel Bella Hadid shares People Before Profit TD's Instagram posts

US supermodel Bella Hadid has followed Dublin People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett on Instagram, and shared one of his posts to her some 50m followers.

Ms Hadid shared a post by Mr Boyd Barrett highlighting the disparity between State spending on horse and greyhound racing compared to supporting refugees enduring domestic violence.

Ms Hadid has since added Mr Boyd Barrett to an exclusive list of 728 people whom she follows on Instagram.

Mr Boyd Barrett has not yet followed Ms Hadid back.

Mr Boyd Barrett’s post contends the Government gives €88m in funding to horse racing, compared to €30m funding for domestic violence refugees.

“Did you know that the Government gives more money to the horse and greyhound racing industry than to domestic violence refugees?” the post reads. It continues:

“The Istanbul Convention on combating domestic violence and violence called for one refuge for every 10,000 of population. In total, Ireland is only providing 29% of the Istanbul Target 2,519 requests could not be met in 2020.

"And the government wants us to believe they care about women’s safety?”

Ms Hadid shared the post on Thursday, along with the hashtag #PEOPLEBEFOREPROFIT to her Instagram story, reaching over 50m people who follow the world-famous model.

It appears Ms Hadid may have been creeping on Mr Boyd Barrett’s profile, as the post dates back to January 18, and it is unclear how she came across the post.

Not only one of the most famous models in the world, Ms Hadid is also passionate about supporting refugees in need, her own father having been a Palestinian refugee.

Last month, Ms Hadid pledged all her earnings from this year’s Fashion Week to supporting Ukrainian and Palestinian refugees.

“I stand along side every person that has been affected by this war and the innocent people who’s lives have been changed forever from the hands of “power”,” she said in an Instagram post.

“I will be donating all of my earnings from this Fashion Week directly to organizations that are providing help, refuge and medical aide to those in need on the ground in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support our Palestinian people and land,” she added.