Two gardaí suspended in probe into cancelling of 999 calls

Two gardaí have been suspended pending investigations into the cancelling of 999 calls, an Oireachtas committee has been told.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris told the Public Accounts Committee that 134 crimes were not recorded due to the practice.

A ‘cancelled’ 999 call is one where an emergency call is taken by a dispatcher but is cancelled from the Garda’s computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system, meaning no record is created, and no follow-up takes place.

Under questioning from Sinn Féin's Imelda Munster, Mr Harris said An Garda Síochána was "working through" the disciplinary procedures involved in the cancellation of calls.

He said a total of 2,932 calls were "incorrectly closed" from the CAD system and the "vast majority" of those related to "domestic violence-type" calls. The statute of limitations in some of the 134 crimes had lapsed, so there can be no prosecution, Mr Harris confirmed.

Both Mr Harris and Deputy Commissioner Shawna Coxon told the committee they could not speak about reports that gardaí had discussed how to cancel calls in a WhatsApp group.

“I do not want to answer the question about the WhatsApp chat group because we're moving forward into disciplinary hearings, including tribunals and having cases reviewed, potentially by the DPP," Ms Coxon said.

She told Ms Munster that two gardaí have so far been suspended, but told committee chair Brian Stanley there was no timeframe for the completion of the investigations.

Garda handling of Golfgate

Mr Harris also defended the Garda handling of the Golfgate case, which saw two politicians acquitted of breaking Covid laws by organising or hosting a gathering of 81 people during lockdown.

Mr Harris said gardaí were justified in charging independent TD Noel Grealish, former Fianna Fáil senator Donie Cassidy, along with hoteliers John Sweeney and James Sweeney in the case.

"We policed to the [Covid] regulations as we do to the law. We are charged in legislation to both prevent and detect crime if we find it.

"Well, the act of investigation is to find evidence. A file was obviously completed. It was completed to the satisfaction of the Director of Public Prosecutions because a prosecution was mounted.”