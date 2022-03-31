Gardaí urge victims of sex-for-rent scandal to come forward

Gardaí have urged people affected by the ‘sex for rent’ scandal to make a complaint to their local station.

Detectives have said that while ‘sex for rent’ is not a specific criminal offence, an investigation into it could reveal potential crimes, including possible fraud-related offences or offences against the person.

The scandal has been publicised at length in the Irish Examiner and resulted in legislation going through the Oireachtas to make it an offence.

“We’re much aware of those reports in the media of this happening and the legislation to make this a criminal offence is not yet in place, though we are aware of it going through the Dáil at the moment,” said Detective Inspector Steven Meighan of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB).

“Our advice to anyone caught in that unfortunate situation is we would encourage them to go to their local Garda station, make a complaint, and the complaint will be fully investigated.

“Yes, sex for rent isn’t a specific criminal offence but in the investigation carried out there might be circumstances that there are other criminal offences. The absolute advice is if there is anyone in that horrible situation to make contact with the Garda station. They’ll be treated with sympathy and in full confidence.”

Accommodation fraud

Det Insp Meighan was speaking at an event to highlight “accommodation fraud” as part of the Garda Fraud Week.

The event was focused on criminals pretending to be landlords or property owners and either letting out fake properties or genuine properties that they don’t own. They can often exploit legitimate websites.

GNECB figures show a 30% increase in accommodation fraud in 2021, with 279 cases reported, following a 17% decrease in cases in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Det Insp Meighan said the recent trend reflects the opening up of society and travel, which is accelerating this year.

More than €500,000 was stolen from people last year from criminals, with victims typically losing between €2,000-€5,000 each

There are two specific markets:

The long-term market, largely affecting students and younger people, who are looking when demand is very high, starting around September;

The short-term market, typically involving families on holiday or people engaging in foreign travel, including for work, with demand highest in the summer.

“Criminals know there’s a perfect storm of a shortage of accommodation and people desperately looking for accommodation,” said DI Meighan.

“A criminal tries to convince a victim to pay the deposit or pay rent in advance, or both, for a property that doesn’t exist or isn’t available for rent.”

He said most of the fraud was conducted by Europe-wide organised crime groups that recruit people in Ireland or send people in.

Payment is requested immediately before signing a lease and is requested in cash/PayPal/wire transfer/iTunes gift cards or cryptocurrency.

