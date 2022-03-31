Tusla in talks to prevent leading provider of residential care places from shutting its centres

One of the country's main providers of residential places for children in care has effectively given notice that it is pulling its operation, with Tusla saying it is still in discussions over how to prevent that from happening.

The Irish Examiner understands that Positive Care Ireland issued letters on Wednesday March 30 outlining that, after not receiving any referrals from Tusla in almost a year due to issues in meeting procurement requirements, it was stopping operations in the near future.

The company received €15m from Tusla in 2019, at which time it cared for 45 young people in 16 centres.

Referrals

However, the Irish Examiner understands that since April 2021 Positive Care Ireland has not received any further referrals and the number of children in its care is now approximately 10, in six centres.

The Irish Examiner has attempted to contact a senior manager in Positive Care Ireland.

In a statement, Tusla said: “Tusla has received some indications in relation to the intention of one provider of private residential care, and we are currently exploring that with them. However, we are not in a position to comment on procurement processes where timelines have not yet concluded.

"We are currently engaged with the provider on issues regarding future placements of young people and we don’t anticipate being in a position to comment further until late in April, when we have answers to a number of questions.

"We are however clear in all matters relating to placements that the primary objective is the continued care of the young people.”

Requirements

It is understood that the company failed to meet all the requirements set out by Tusla in the latest round of procurement for renewal of its contract as a residential care provider last year and that last week Tusla again informed the company that it had not as yet met the criteria set out.

Tusla chief executive Bernard Gloster. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Last September Tusla chief executive Bernard Gloster said there was an over-reliance on "for-profit" residential care providers but also stressed the important role of those companies and the need to take time in implementing any changes in the sector.

It is understood that some social workers and others are concerned about the possible impact if Positive Care leaves the sector at a time when there is increased pressure for suitable placement and with the introduction of a small number of unaccompanied minors travelling to Ireland from Ukraine.