Q&A: What Covid-19 emergency powers are ending tonight?

Emergency powers introduced two years ago to help fight Covid-19 expire at midnight on Thursday.

The pandemic powers that permitted the Government to impose legal restrictions through the past two years are to lapse at midnight on March 31.

These measures have previously been reintroduced on several occasions, which saw numerous lockdowns as Ireland got hit by the pandemic. However this time, the legislation is set to fall.

On March 20, 2020, the Health (Preservation and Protection and Other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest) Act 2020 was signed into law.

This was extended until March 31, 2022, by the Health and Criminal Justice (Covid-19) (Amendment) (No 2) Act 2021.

The act gives the minister for health the power to make regulations to introduce measures to slow down the spread of the virus.

How will this affect travelling in and out of the country?

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly will no longer have the power to restrict travel to and from Ireland or restrict travel within Ireland to stop people moving to and from affected areas.

As of March 6, all Covid-19 restrictions were removed for travelling to Ireland. You no longer need to complete a passenger locator form. You also no longer need proof of vaccination or recovery, or a Covid-19 test.

Other countries still have restrictions, however, so you should check what they are before travelling abroad.

What is happening to the use of face masks?

Since the end of February, it has become no longer mandatory to wear a face mask in any indoor setting including schools, shops, restaurants or bars. Staff in hospitality settings also no longer needed to wear a face covering while working.

While the advice is to continue wearing one in public settings such as on public transport or in a healthcare setting, the lapsing legislation would be needed for a mandate on mask-wearing to be reintroduced, something the Government has ruled out.

In response to the high number of cases in Ireland, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation and the Irish Association for Emergency Medicine have called for mask-wearing and working from home to be re-introduced.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne on Thursday, the Taoiseach said public health advice remains that people should wear a mask in crowded spaces but that making this mandatory would not be effective.

“This is a highly transmissible variant now, the BA2, much more transmissible than any variant we’ve witnessed before. Thankfully, it’s not as virulent or doesn’t appear to be damaging health to the same extent as earlier variants did. Not causing greater hospital admissions and ICU in particular remaining fairly stable.

“The view from public health is that this variant is so transmissible, that it’s almost impossible to stop transmission in relation to it,” he said.

Can the Government close premises such as pubs, nightclubs, schools and retail outlets again?

Businesses will no longer have to shut their doors to help prevent the spread of the virus when the legislation ends at midnight.

Over the past two years, schools, pubs, restaurants, and other businesses saw temporary closures numerous times.

Also since the end of February, these places were no longer required to enforce social distancing measures or put safeguards in place to protect students, staff and customers.

Restrictions on indoor hospitality and entertainment venues have already been lifted, and proof of vaccination or recovery is no longer required to enter these premises. Once this legislation is removed, there will be no more requirements to the numbers of people who can gather socially.

Going forward, what public health guidelines will be in place to contain Covid-19 in Ireland?

The Taoiseach has said we are now in “another phase of Covid” which will be “more disruptive of society”, whereas earlier phases were “more damaging in health terms and in terms of mortality”.

The World Health Organization published a strategic plan for 2022 in which it said: "The Covid-19 pandemic remains an acute global emergency.” At a press briefing, Dr Mike Ryan, the Irishman heading up the WHO’s emergency response, said: “I caution Governments to be very careful and lift restrictions slowly, gradually, step by step in accordance with the capacity of their health system.”

A new group set to replace the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) is to be announced later this week. It is said to be a much smaller body than Nphet and will advise the Government over the medium to long term.

It is understood that the Government believes some new “fresh” thinking is required two years into the pandemic.