Cyber espionage threat to Ireland is high, expert warns

The threat of cyber espionage against Ireland is rated as "high", with “persistent and active” threats to State agencies and private organisations, the country’s cyber chief has said.

Speaking to the Oireachtas Committee on Transport and Communications, Dr Richard Browne said the threat level was high regardless of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The director of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) warned that Russia “possesses and is willing to use” crippling cyber security capabilities on Ukraine – but, to date, they have not had any significant impact.

He said the threat from cybercrime against Ireland – similar to the paralysing ransomware attack on the HSE last year – also continues to be "high".

Commenting on the war in Ukraine, he said: “It is clear that the Russian State possesses and is willing to use very advanced offensive cyber security capabilities, and sought to deploy at least some of these in the run up to and during its most recent invasion of Ukrainian territory.

However, at least as far as can be determined, the effect on target of these has been minimal.

He said the reasons for this may not be known for some time, but that it appears it is a combination of Ukrainian preparedness and global cyber security expertise.

He outlined the following threat levels to the State:

Threat from cybercrime against the State continues to be high, particularly from ransomware, with no change since the invasion of Ukraine;

Threat from destructive cyber attacks continues to be low, with no evidence of significant preparatory work underway, but some reports of increased “scanning activity” in Ireland, the EU and US;

Risks of incidents affecting an Irish service operating abroad, and of a second or third order effect on services here, is moderate;

Threat from cyber espionage against Ireland continues to be high. The State continues to face a “persistent, active and serious threat” of cyber espionage against both public and private entities – but he said this risk remains unaffected by events in Eastern Europe.

Committee Chair Fine Gael TD Kieran O’Donnell said they had also invited the Gardaí and Defence Forces to the hearing on cyber security and hybrid threats, but were “surprised” that they would not appear, saying the NCSC has responsibility.

Dr Browne said the NCSC is responsible for cyber security, that the gardaí have responsibility for the investigation of cyber-crime and domestic national security, while the Defence Forces has responsibility for defence of the State and cyber defence of its own networks.

Pressed by Mr O'Donnell as to whether the NCSC has an “A-Team” to deal with any Russian-related cyber security attack, Dr Browne said: “Do we have a fit-for-purpose incident response team? Yes we do. Is the State ready for a major national cyber security incident? Yes.”

He said he expects they will be able to fill the 20 extra positions, promised by the Government, this year, bringing staff strength to 45.

Regarding the target of 70 staff by 2024, he said: “We will need to go beyond 70, significantly beyond that.”