Government in 'advanced' talks with Airbnb as more than 15,000 Ukrainians come to Ireland

More than 14,000 PPS numbers have already been issued to Ukrainian people who have arrived here since the Russian invasion.

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys has told the Dáil that officials are responding in a "sensitive and caring way" to the tens of thousands who are fleeing their country and are expected to seek refuge here in the coming days and weeks.

Ms Humphreys said: "To give a sense of the scale of the issue, I will share some basic numbers with the House. To date, PPS numbers have been issued to over 14,000 Ukrainian citizens, just under 10,000 are women and young girls, and 4,000 are men and young boys.

"Supplementary Welfare Allowance is already being paid in respect of over 9,000 people while Child Benefit is also being paid in respect of almost 4,000 children."

Calling on Vladimir Putin to withdraw from Ukraine immediately and unconditionally, Taoiseach Micheál Martin described Russia's actions as "illegal, barbaric and immoral". Mr Martin said the cost of accommodating Ukrainian refugees will be "very significant" but it is a cost "we must bear".

Pointing to some of the actions the Government has taken in a bid to ease costs that have escalated in the wake of the Russian attack, Mr Martin said: "We have to be realistic that it will not be possible to respond to every unfavourable price move on global markets".

"History teaches us that chasing inflationary pressures with ever more Government spending would actually be counterproductive.

"The country’s economy was recovering strongly as we were getting over the worst of the Covid-19 crisis with strong growth and reducing unemployment. Our response to the crisis in Ukraine will affect economic growth and we need to be prudent in how we respond to the challenges that lie ahead."

To date, 15,294 Ukrainians have arrived here, mainly through Dublin Airport, the Dáil heard.

Accommodation

Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman added that over half of these are now being accommodated by the State and described the situation as "perhaps the greatest humanitarian crisis Ireland has ever faced".

He said "all options are on the table" when it comes to the accommodation of those fleeing Ukraine and his department is involved in advanced discussions with Airbnb.

Mr O'Gorman added: "Given this is a crisis situation, I have to be honest with the public, and with those fleeing here.

"This response will get more challenging over the coming weeks and months. The accommodation available through local authorities, religious organisations, State bodies and pledged accommodation is unlikely to meet the level of need should the higher estimated numbers of people arriving come to pass in the weeks ahead.

"Current modelling suggests that there is an inevitability to moving into an emergency accommodation phase when pledged and other serviced supply is exhausted. The only question is how quickly this phase is reached."

He detailed the contingency plans to use Gormanstown Camp which would "not be own door, and may mean camp beds in shared spaces".

"It is not our first preference, however, it may be a contingency that is needed if we are to provide safety to those who are fleeing the war," the minister said.

Social welfare

Ms Humphreys said her department is responsible for issuing PPS Numbers, providing immediate income support; and facilitating access to Child Benefit.

"All income support claims are being fast-tracked for processing and all resources are being made available to ensure PPS Numbers and payments are issued as quickly as possible.

"Immediate income support is being provided in the form of Supplementary Allowance, which is payable at rates up to €206 per week, with increases for adult and child dependants.

"In addition to the facility at Dublin Airport, we have also established a number of additional dedicated welcome centres in Cork Street in Dublin, as well as in Cork and Limerick city," she said.