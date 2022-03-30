Spending on security trebled amid threat to public figures

The Office of Public Works more than tripled its spending on “security arrangements” at private residences to over €700,000 last year, as security was ratcheted up following a spate of protests outside the homes of public figures in recent years.

In correspondence sent to the Public Accounts Committee, and seen by the Irish Examiner, it details how this figure rose significantly from the €213,024 spent for similar security arrangements in 2020.

Security expert Tom Clonan said this increased spend is “a sign of the times we live in”.

Risks

“The risks to people have increased,” he said. “We’ve seen protests at politicians’ houses. Where people are targeting their actual homes, not their constituency clinics.

“Obviously, bearing in mind the experience of elected officials in the UK, I think it’s prudent, and I think it’s wise.”

It’s understood that such security arrangements are generally made for Cabinet ministers, judges and other high-profile public figures, and involves the erection of fences or walls, locking systems for doors, and installation of CCTV.

In an Oireachtas Committee hearing, Comptroller and Auditor General Seamus McCarthy described instances where such arrangements would be made after Sinn Féin TD Imelda Munster queried a spend of €374,000 by the OPW on eight individual projects described as “security private residents”.

He said: “My understanding, and I cannot speak to any individual item there, is that it would usually be, for example, judges who are dealing with criminal cases where security arrangements have to be put in place around their homes.

“It could also be, let us say, a minister or a person in the public eye who, by virtue of their employment, had a threat against them. That could be the circumstance.”

Pandemic protests

During the last two years of Covid-19, a number of incidents took place at the homes of ministers where demonstrators railed against public health measures, including protests outside the homes of Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, and Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.

In February 2021, the Irish Examiner reported that a security fence had been erected outside Mr Donnelly’s home in response to security concerns.

Separately, concerns have been raised about the safety and security of Government ministers in recent times, with the Taoiseach remarking late last year that these arrangements should be looked at.

Following two controlled explosions, police forensics officers examine a hi-jacked van that was left outside a community hall where the Republic of Ireland Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney was taking part in a speaking engagement. Pictures: Alan Lewis - PhotopressBelfast.co.uk

Last week, the UVF was suspected to be behind a serious security alert during which Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney was whisked to safety amid fears a bomb was planted in a nearby van.

In total, €920,811 was spent on security at private residences by the OPW in the last two years.

The OPW wrote to PAC: “It was determined that providing any breakdown of information on the scale of quantum of the security measures undermines the security provisions.

“Releasing any information on the individual costs gives an insight into the level and extent of the security measures on individual sites, thereby potentially placing people and property at risk.”