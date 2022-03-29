'Gruesome discovery' as body of decapitated dog found in Dublin

'Gruesome discovery' as body of decapitated dog found in Dublin

The gardai have launched an investigation.

Tue, 29 Mar, 2022 - 14:35
Ryan O’Rourke

An investigation has been launched after a dog was found decapitated in south Dublin.

The Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) found the body of the large, tan-coloured, male bull terrier dumped in a bin shed beside some apartments.

The animal's remains were removed to the DSPCA Shelter in Rathfarnham and examined by a veterinary team.

“The DSPCA, together with the gardai at Clondalkin, have launched a full investigation after this gruesome discovery,” a DSPCA spokesperson said.

A microchip was found the dog's body and this will assist the investigation.

A cause of death has not yet been identified but the DSPCA believe the animal had been dead for no more than two days.

The DSPCA is urging the public to provide any details or information that may assist with their enquiries.

“We know that the animal was not killed or decapitated at the place it was found and there is evidence that it was brought there in a vehicle and dragged a short distance to where it was dumped,” a spokesperson for the DSPCA said.

 “We really need to find out what happened to this poor animal. It is a disgraceful way to treat any animal and the fact that its head is missing is even more disturbing.” 

Any member of the public with information is asked to contact the DSPCA Inspectors at 01 4994727 or Clondalkin Garda Station.

