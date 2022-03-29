16,000 motorists waiting for NCT as 13,500 tests cancelled 

Up to 16,000 motorists are currently awaiting a National Car Test (NCT) appointment as Covid-19 continues to impact staffing levels at centres nationwide.

The figure is nearly double the number reported earlier this month and is 16 times higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Figures released to the Irish Examiner also reveal that around 13,500 tests have been cancelled so far this year by Applus+, the company which runs the NCT.

An Applus+ spokesperson said the cancellations were due to “staff absenteeism predominantly caused by Covid”.

NCTs are conducted every two years for cars between four and nine years old, while older cars require an annual test.

Vehicles registered before August 1, 2016 are eligible for a four-month extension of due dates due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Almost 2.5m tests have been carried out since the pandemic begain March 2020, with approximately 47% of cars failing.

Some 46,000 cars are inspected at NCT centres around the country per week currently, with 470,000 tests completed so far this year.

Customers have cancelled 32,500 tests so far in 2022, while staff absenteeism levels at NCT centres have been running at between eight and 15% this year, mostly due to Covid.

The first three months of the year are typically the busiest time for Ireland’s NCT centres due to test dates falling on the date of registration.

The Applus+ spokesperson said: “NCT release appointments on a continuous basis, as we become certain of staff availability.

For those that need it, in most centres, we are currently able to provide a test appointment within 28 days.

AA Ireland said while this time of year is traditionally the busiest for NCTs, staff absenteeism levels have compounded wait time for motorists.

"At the start of each year people either buy new cars or their NCT is due on the anniversary of the vehicle’s registration date, so that’s usually the busiest time of the year,” said Anna Cullen from AA Ireland.

“But now we also have to factor in the serious backlog of tests due to the four-month extension during the pandemic and the absenteeism.

“It’s really a difficult time for motorists as well as staff who are struggling to meet demand."

Ms Cullen added that AA Ireland encourages motorists to “keep their vehicle checked all through its life”.

Some of the main reasons cars fail the test are due to the condition of the front suspension, followed by defective tyres, incorrectly aligned headlights, defective brake lines/hoses, and broken brake lights.

“We are advising people to do the checks and servicing now if you can, don’t put it off until closer to the time. You could fail the NCT for minor faults that could otherwise be easily fixed.

“Remember that a vehicle in poor condition can cost more in fuel and have problems that worsen, leading to a higher cost in the long run,” Cullen adds.