Pent-up demand and fuel costs see price of foreign holidays rise up to 16%

Pent-up demand and fuel costs see price of foreign holidays rise up to 16%

Holidays to the Canaries, Portugal and Spain are more expensive this summer compared to 2019.

Mon, 28 Mar, 2022 - 10:59
Michelle McGlynn

Prices for popular foreign holiday destinations have gone up by 16% in some cases.

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) says holidays to the Canaries, Portugal and Spain are more expensive this summer compared to 2019.

The average price for a holiday to Lanzarote was €746 before the pandemic but that has now risen by 11% to €831.

For those looking to jet away to the Algarve in Portugal this July or August, prices have risen by €118. The prices quoted are for a 7-night stay.

Paul Hackett, President of the ITAA, says costs have increased for airlines.

"Once it's off-peak, the value is exceptional across sun, city, all of the destinations, the US. There is no major price increase," said Mr Hackett.

"What we are also having to recognise is that the prices for 2022 are being compared back to 2019 so that is three years of a price difference.

We have higher fuel costs and that is a factor for the airlines. So there are cost factors coming into play here for travel just like there is for everything else.

The pent-up demand is most pronounced in July and August as families look to travel abroad during the school holidays.

"It's a case of supply and demand. We have pent-up demand because people haven't been on holidays for years," Mr Hackett said.

"People have money, the airlines are looking to recoup some of the money that they have lost over the last number of years."

The price increases are not limited to Ireland as other countries are seeing the cost of travel increase also.

Read More

100 people to be housed thanks to anonymous €1.5m bequest 

More in this section

Cork University Hospital took in €1.25m in parking charges in 2021 of HSE's €5.1m total Cork University Hospital took in €1.25m in parking charges in 2021 of HSE's €5.1m total
Coronavirus - Sat Mar 19, 2022 Hospitals not safe for patients or staff due to Covid surge, warns trade union
Emergency Services Stock Man arrested after fire at Dublin homeless hostel
holidaysInflationForeign travelPlace: Canary IslandsPlace: AlgarveOrganisation: ITAA
<p>HSE chief executive Paul Reid says it is important to "turn the tide again" and do the basics like wearing a mask and isolating if you have symptoms.</p>

Increased Covid cases causing huge stress for health system, says HSE chief

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices