'No long Covid clinic from Waterford to Galway'

'No long Covid clinic from Waterford to Galway'

Miriam Cullen, from Walkinstown, Dublin, was diagnosed with Covid-19 in March 2020 and is still receiving treatment at St James’ Hospital in Dublin. She is campaigning for better funding for long Covid clinics especially for Occupational Therapy. Picture: Moya Nolan

Sun, 27 Mar, 2022 - 20:30
Niamh Griffin, Health Correspondent

Miriam Cullen says she is grieving for her lost life as long Covid has left her out of work and with serious health problems two years after the infection.

She is also among a small number out of an estimated 141,000 long Covid patients with access to a dedicated clinic and despite her symptoms said she feels “lucky” to have this.

There are just seven post-Covid or long Covid clinics linked into the HSE national model of care, a spokeswoman said.

Ms Cullen caught Covid-19 in March 2020 while visiting a family member dying in a nursing home. In total, eight of the family caught the virus, and her brother-in-law, tragically, died.

She was taken to the emergency department three times but was never admitted, so she thought once the infection passed all would be well.

“As a result of my chronic cough, I ended up with a respiratory consultant in St James. I got sinus surgery, none of that really helped, so he sent me to the post-Covid clinic,” she said.

“My mental state went really down as well, I am grieving a lost life. I used to cycle everywhere, booting around the place and now it’s so different.” 

A range of symptoms come and go including heart problems, functional neurological disorder (FND), and chronic fatigue, she said.

I have problems with my balance, and upper body strength.

“The physio in James did give me exercises for this, but I didn’t have the stamina. I was told I need a physio who specialises in FND, but there isn’t one (in Ireland),” she said.

Unable to return to her business in the early education sector, she said the clinic, her GP, and HSE counselling services have kept her going.

“I am lucky as well that probably I am so bad I am getting such good care, it must be awful to be getting no proper diagnosis or results. 

"I know someone who can’t even get a referral to a neurologist,” she said.

She had been campaigning for funding to support the clinic, however a spokesman for St James said they recently got permanent HSE funding confirmed to include occupational therapy and physiotherapy.

Outside Dublin, the picture is quite different according to Esther-Mary D’Arcy, professional advisor at the Irish Society of Chartered Physiotherapists.

Her organisation has been calling for more regional clinics since September.

Lack of regional clinics

“If you look at it in terms of a visual map of Ireland, there is no long Covid clinic between Waterford and Galway, there is nothing in the centre of Ireland,” Ms D'Arcy said.

She estimated there are 13 clinics between those supported by the HSE and once-a-week clinics run by hospitals independently.

“When people come into these clinics, it’s like a one-stop-shop. If they need to see a cardiologist or a psychologist — they have access to all of that. We need those kind of clinics,” she said.

“I think everyone in the country needs equal access to a Covid-clinic so they can access a physiotherapist and other members of the team.” 

The HSE spokeswoman said they support long Covid clinics at St Vincent’s University Hospital and Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, as well as University Hospital Galway.

This programme also supports four clinics for people whose symptoms last a shorter time including at Cork University Hospital. 

The hospital has previously said it is facing recruitment challenges in opening a long Covid clinic.

Read More

'There is brain fog and confusion': Long Covid patients still feeling the effects 

More in this section

Emergency Services Stock Man arrested after fire at Dublin homeless hostel
Boann Distillery Irish distillery plants 2,000 trees in major green initiative
Houben Centre incident Two arrested over security alert at Coveney event in Belfast
#COVID-19Organisation: HSE
<p>The INMO has warned that the latest wave of Covid-19 means hospitals are not safe for patients (Brian Lawless/PA)</p>

Hospitals not safe for patients or staff due to Covid surge, warns trade union

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices