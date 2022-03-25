Prince Charles and Camilla visit Cahir Castle and farmers market on trip to Tipperary

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, are due to kick off the second of their two-day visit with a trip to a farmers market in Cahir, Co Tipperary.

Among the stalls they were due to visit were Cashel Farmhouse Cheesemakers, Inch House Black Pudding, O’Connell’s Crisps, and Compsey Creamery.

Schoolchildren await the arrival of the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, for a visit to Cahir Farmers Market. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The trip to Tipperary followed a visit to Waterford yesterday, where they met members of the city's Ukrainian community, as well as touring the city centre.

Later today, the royals are due to visit the Rock of Cashel, before being led into the Cathedral to hear a recital by the Cashel Community School Choir. They are due to be presented with a copy of Tipperary People of Great Note by the author, Martin Quinn.

The Prince of Wales arrives for a visit to Cahir Farmers Market in County Tipperary during his and Duchess of Cornwall's visit. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The contents of the prince's speech in Waterford have drawn attention to the visit.

Prince Charles brought up Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

During a speech at a reception in Waterford, he said his and his wife’s thoughts are with the people of Ukraine suffering “brutal aggression”.

The Prince of Wales buys a loaf of soda bread at Cahir Farmers' Market in County Tipperary. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

The couple, who have vowed to visit every county in Ireland, arrived in Northern Ireland on Tuesday as part of celebrations to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Tipperary and Waterford are now two more counties to cross off what is in effect one of the Royal couple’s bucket lists.

The Prince of Wales and Camilla at Cahir Castle on Friday. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

Prince Charles, in his speech in Waterford, joked: “It has long been one of our great ambitions to visit every county of this majestic land before senility totally overtakes us.”

He has visited 18 in total, and Tipperary is his 12th in the Republic.