Russia is trying to 'destroy' Ukraine, its children, and its future, says ambassador

Russia is continuing to “destroy” Ukraine, its children, and its future, the Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland has said, as she urged the Irish Government to expel Russian diplomats.

Speaking at a demonstration outside the Russian embassy yesterday, Larysa Gerasko thanked Ireland for accepting in over 10,000 refugees to date and urged countries to continue showing support for her country.

“Thank you for your generosity, for your kindness, and for your will to help our people,” she said.

Referencing the move from Poland to expel Russian diplomats, Ms Gerasko added: “I couldn’t even use the word 'diplomat' [for those at the Russian embassy in Ireland].

There is no need to wait for joint or common decisions by the European Union. It’s possible to do it unilaterally. And it’s possible to close the seaports for Russian vessels and goods unilaterally.”

People protest in support of Ukrainians outside the Russian Embassy in Dublin. Picture: Colin Keegan / Collins Photos

Several hundred people were in attendance at yesterday’s demonstration, including Irish, Russian, Polish, Lithuanians, Georgians, and others all in solidarity with Ukraine.

The rally was organised by the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, which said that Ireland “must not be found wanting” in offering sanctuary and shelter to Ukrainians who have fled the war.

A woman with a Forsa poster outside the Russian embassy. Picture: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Ictu chairman Kevin Callinan said that Russian forces’ “illegal invasion” had united the people of Ukraine, of Ireland, and all the peoples of Europe.

It’s humbling to see such a magnificent display of solidarity from ordinary working people, as we remember those who have died, those who are grieving, and those who have lost everything because of this terrible war,” he said.

Mr Callinan said he hopes the Irish response to this crisis can be a model for our future treatment of refugees and asylum seekers.

Olga Kiseleva protests in support of Ukrainians. Picture: Colin Keegan / Collins Photos

Ireland can expect to take in at least 68,000 people from Ukraine, but that number could hit 200,000, Government ministers said earlier this week, as the war shows little sign of de-escalating at this point.

In the days following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, the Russian embassy on Orwell Rd in south Dublin saw a number of demonstrations from Ukrainians living in Ireland and their supporters.

Thursday’s protest came as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged people around the world to take to the streets to show their solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

"Come from your offices, your homes, your schools and universities, come in the name of peace, come with Ukrainian symbols to support Ukraine, to support freedom, to support life," he said.

Ielizaveta Karamushka from Russia (born Ukrainian) with Olga Kiseleva (Ukrainian born in Russia) outside the Russian embassy at the #StandWithUkraine demonstration. Picture: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Taking up that call was Nick Kozlov from the Ukraine Crisis Centre. He told attendees at the rally: “Six and a half million people are internally displaced in Ukraine. That is more than the population on the island of Ireland.

“Putin wanted to conquer Ukraine in three days.

It is one month that Ukraine has stood strong as never before... Thank you Ireland for being united with Ukraine. Because of this unity, Ukraine will win.”

He also played a sample of the air-raid siren being blared on a constant basis in many Ukrainian cities so that those inside the Russian embassy could hear it.

Mr Kozlov was also joined on stage by Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh, representing the National Union of Journalists, along with Irish secretary Seamus Dooley, who read out the Seamus Heaney poem 'From the Republic of Conscience', and by Siptu’s Noel Pocock, who played a lament on the pipes.

Charlie Bird and Seamus Dooley of NUJ protest outside the Russian Embassy in Dublin. Picture: Colin Keegan / Collins Photos

Before Mr Pocock closed the demonstration, the ambassadors of Georgia, Poland, and Lithuania also spoke to express their solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Georgian ambassador George Zurabashvili said that what is happening in Ukraine now is similar to what happened in his own country.

“Who else, if not us, knows the brutality of the Russian soldier,” he said. “Who else, if not us, knows the cruelty of the people who come to invade the country.

“I do remember well in 2008, during the war, when the president of Poland came to Georgia to support Georgia, he said that time that today is Georgia, tomorrow will be Ukraine. The day after tomorrow the Baltic states, and then in turn will come to us in Poland.

So we need to stop Russia at this moment. There is no other chance for us.”

Polish ambassador Anna Sochańska said: “Four hours after this terrible attack from Russia, Poland opened its borders and now we have more than 2m refugees from Ukraine. I’m very proud of my country.

“I would like to say as a woman, and as a mother — listen to us, diplomats from Russia. Those who kill pregnant women, children, and elderly people are not only war criminals. They are simple cowards.”