Russia must be 'punished severely' but not at expense of EU, Taoiseach says

The Taoiseach has said the "widest and strongest" sanctions are required, however, measures cannot damage European countries more than Russia.

Speaking on his way into a crucial EU Summit in Brussels, Micheál Martin said Ireland is in favour of significantly stronger sanctions, but said the measures already announced must also be fully implemented.

There are differing views among member states around further sanctions, especially the possibility of limiting gas and oil from Russia, which some EU countries are highly reliant on.

Mr Martin said pressure must be kept on Putin's regime and this can only be done through the "widest and strongest set of sanctions".

"Obviously, there are implications for other member states in respect of energy and the objective of the exercise fundamentally is to keep the pressure on Russia, to punish Russia severely for its actions, not EU member states, so it has to be balanced in relation to that."

While he said "Ireland is open to more sanctions" he stressed that the current sanctions, which Mr Martin said are the most severe ever applied by the European Union against an aggressive state, cannot be circumvented.

Asked specifically about the reaction from China and India, Mr Martin said: "Certain countries need to get off the fence. I think people cannot stand on the sidelines here in terms of this barbaric war."

The Taoiseach said the latest wave of Covid-19 to hit Ireland does not justify further restrictions.

The Taoiseach said he is feeling very well since testing positive for Covid-19 last week.

Mr Martin said he is thankful that he seemed to get a lighter dose of the strain and he is in no doubt that vaccination protected him from becoming more severely ill as a result of the virus.

He said the latest wave of Covid-19 to hit Ireland does not justify further restrictions.

This afternoon, the Department of Health reported a further 23,125 cases of Covid-19.

Mr Martin said that he had spoken to Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan in the past 48 hours.

“This current wave seems to be less impactful, less virulent, the CMO is of that view, than earlier variants and it doesn’t justify further economic restrictions.”

He did appeal to people to wear masks in crowded places, despite the legal requirement having lifted.

Dr Holohan, the Taoiseach said, has not “withdrawn advice in terms of the desirability of wearing of masks in crowded settings”.

- Additional reporting by PA