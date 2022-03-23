Consumer watchdog receives 200 complaints about fuel price hikes

The competition authority has said there is insufficient evidence of fuel price hikes to suggest a price-fixing cartel is in place.

Some 200 complaints have been received by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) about fuel pricing in the past fortnight, but the body says price increases alone are not evidence of a cartel.

In correspondence to Social Democrats leader Catherine Murphy, seen by the Irish Examiner, the CCPC called on TDs to supply it with information rather than proactively investigating the matter.

It said to successfully investigate and prosecute a cartel requires tangible proof of an agreement between competitors to coordinate their anti-competitive activity.

“Information showing that certain traders have increased their prices does not, in itself, constitute evidence that a cartel is in existence. The CCPC encourage anybody with evidence of collusion between traders in any sector to submit it to the CCPC,” it told Ms Murphy.

Stopping well short of launching an investigation, the letter from the CCPC called on Ms Murphy to supply any emails containing information that fuel suppliers have “come together to fix prices.”

Alternatively, the CCPC called on Ms Murphy to ask those persons with such information to contact the CCPC directly to provide that information to us so we can engage directly with complainants and industry to determine if competition laws may have been broken.

Premium petrol prices at the Maxol N3 filling station on Navan Road, Dublin in early March. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

The CCPC said cartels are a serious form of anti-competitive behaviour which occur when competitors agree to fix prices, share markets, restrict output or share commercially sensitive information with each other.

In Ireland, engaging in prohibited cartel activity is a criminal offence, which is punishable by fines, and for individuals a term of imprisonment of up to 10 years, following a criminal conviction by the courts, it said.

The CCPC said these traders are entitled to set their own prices independently. This is an important part of competition in a functioning market.

“At a time when volatile prices are having a significant impact on consumers it is imperative that traders remain compliant with competition laws at all times. The CCPC does not have a role in monitoring or setting prices within markets,” it said.

The CCPC, appearing before the Oireachtas Committee on Enterprise, said it has received 200 complaints from public representatives and members of the public about fuel pricing in the past fortnight.

CCPC Chairman Jeremey Godfrey said the complaints in general referred to filling stations that failed to pass on the excise duty reduction in a timely manner or that they had exploited the current economic situation.

There were also complaints of filling stations turning off roadside price displays, the committee heard.

Those complaints are being assessed by the CCPC which is engaging with complainants and the industry and will assess any evidence that indicate collusive practices.

Mr Godfrey told the committee that businesses can, however, observe competitors' prices and set their own prices accordingly.

It was made clear that selling at a high price is not defined by law as an unfair commercial practice as long as the price is accurately displayed and the consumer is not coerced into paying it.

The committee heard that the CCPC has written to one trade association and two fuel companies about the competition law risks of making public statements about future increases in fuel prices and they continue to monitor public statements.

Later, the Joint Committee on Transport and Communications will hear that in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, there was a point where there was only one day of commercial stock of diesel at Dublin Port.

Chief Executive of Fuels for Ireland Kevin McPartlan will outline to the committee this afternoon how fuel supplies at the port fell dramatically, leaving just one day's supply of diesel in terminals at the port.

This compares with a maximum commercial stock of 19 days' supply in the six months to January.

In his opening address, Mr McPartlan will say that even before the conflict in Ukraine began on 24 February, fuel stocks were "less than we would have liked" due to unusual weather events.

Mr McPartlan will say that in the 13 days between the start of the conflict and the Government announcing an excise duty reduction, wholesale market prices had increased by 26c per litre on petrol and 45c per litre on diesel.

He says this means that the cuts would only blunt price increases and "were never going to entirely eradicate or reverse them".