Polish ambassador joins calls for Ryanair to drop prices for Ukrainian refugees

Polish ambassador joins calls for Ryanair to drop prices for Ukrainian refugees

Polish ambassador to Ireland Anna Sochánska has asked Ryanair to give discounted or free passage to Ukrainian refugees. Picture: Jim Coughlan

Tue, 22 Mar, 2022 - 19:00
Neil Michael

The Polish ambassador to Ireland has asked Ryanair to give discounted or free passage on its planes to Ukrainian refugees.

In an open letter to Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary, Anna Sochańska explains the request follows concerns about “substantially increased” ticket prices being charged by the low fares airline.

“It has been brought to my attention by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Ireland Ms Larysa Gerasko that ticket prices on flights from Poland to Dublin have been substantially increased,” she says in her letter.

“Due to Russian aggression on Ukraine, millions of refugees have arrived in Poland. Almost instantly the airports in Kraków and Rzeszów became transport hubs for Ukrainian refugees seeking shelter with family and friends across Europe.

“Due to close Irish-Polish co-operation over the years, Ryanair is the main airline operating in those airports.” 

Addressing widespread anger among refugees and volunteers trying to help them, she said: “I want to believe the sudden price issues are caused by an automated algorithm that is increasing prices due to heightened demand for Ryanair's services.

I hope that the rapid rise in the ticket prices for the Ukrainian refugees was unintentional and that Ryanair will implement discounts or free vouchers for the Ukrainian citizens, who try to escape the horrors of war and find refuge in Europe.” 

Ryanair has been repeatedly asked by the Ukrainian Embassy in Dublin to reduce its airfares for refugees, but to no avail.

Ms Gerasko said staff from the embassy had spoken to Ryanair officials twice in as many weeks but got nowhere with them.

She also brought the matter up again when she appeared at the Joint Committee on EU Affairs in the Dáil recently.

Commercial airlines have been accused of "profiteering on the backs of human misery" as flight prices from Poland to Ireland fluctuate due to increased demand.

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary: 'This story that we are hiking the fares out of Poland [is] completely false.'
Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary: 'This story that we are hiking the fares out of Poland [is] completely false.'

Billy Kelleher is one of a number of MEPs who have called on the Government to charter commercial passenger jets to carry Ukrainian refugees to Ireland due to the high costs of commercial airlines.

Prices are varying from as little as €30 per person to as high as €300 per person, depending on demand in particular locations.

Added to that, refugees are being charged about €125 each for airport taxes and other charges on top of the cost of their flights, and then extra for their bags.

The Government, however, still has no plans to charter passenger flights to bring Ukrainian refugees to Ireland.

Mr O'Leary recently said at Cheltenham that there are “loads of cheap flights out there” and that there would be flights over the coming days priced at €20 and €50 one-way to different destinations in Europe from Poland.

And he insisted: “This story that we are hiking the fares out of Poland [is] completely false.” However, he admitted: “If a flight fills, the last few fares will be sold at the highest fares.

"That’s how our business runs.”

Read More

Eamon Ryan to speak to Ryanair about refugee price hike claims

More in this section

Nursing home living room Covid outbreaks in nursing homes 'concerning' says advocacy group
a woman sitting on ground with arm around lower head, sexual violence , sexual abuse, human trafficking concept 'Active Irish sex trade' warning amid Ukrainian refugee influx
Ireland's most expensive properties sold in 2021 Ireland's most expensive properties sold in 2021
#UkraineRefugeesOrganisation: Ryanair
<p>Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told the Dáil on Tuesday afternoon that a decision to support the Ban on Sex for Rent Bill 2022 was made at the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning.</p>

Government to back bill banning sex for rent following 'Irish Examiner' probe

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices