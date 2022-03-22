Covid outbreaks in nursing homes 'concerning' says advocacy group

An advocacy group for older people has said they are concerned about Covid outbreaks in nursing homes as it called providers to make sure residents and families are clear on visitation rules where there is an outbreak.

Sage said that it is "very conscious" of the risk posed by the virus to nursing home residents.

Recent HSE figures show that there are around 300 active outbreaks in nursing homes, which Sage said: "is concerning".

An estimated 2,100 lives were lost in the country's nursing homes during the height of the pandemic.

Almost 64,000 new cases of the virus were confirmed over the St Patrick's Day weekend while the number of people in hospital with the virus yesterday was at its highest level in more than a year.

Hospitalisation

HSE boss Paul Reid said on Monday that a high percentage of patients in hospital with the virus were aged over 75 which led to further problems as there were fewer places in nursing homes because of Covid outbreaks.

Sage has said that the fresh wave of Covid cases has resulted in some visiting restrictions being re-introduced in nursing homes.

The group's executive director said the priority "must always be to safeguard residents" while also noting that staffing levels are being impacted by the current Omicron wave.

However, Sarah Lennon stated: "We know at first hand from our advocacy work that visiting restrictions have an immediate and severe impact on nursing home residents and there must be a balance in managing the risk while respecting the rights of residents to maintain meaningful relationships with people who are important to them.

"It is important that the recommendations of the Covid-19 Nursing Homes Expert Panel and stringent infection, prevention and control measures are implemented and rigorously adhered to during this latest wave."

Communication

Sage has urged nursing home providers to clearly communicate the position regarding visits if there is an outbreak with both residents and their families.

Sage said that the HSE/HPSC guidance on visits to nursing homes if there is an outbreak shows a minimum level of visiting must be facilitated. Each resident’s nominated support person should have ‘reasonable access’ with a resident for some part of the day during an ongoing outbreak of Covid-19.

Ms Lennon said this can include window visits, outdoor visits or video calls.

"The HSE is very clear that any limitations on visiting required in an outbreak should be reviewed at least twice per week," she added.

"We would urge nursing home providers to communicate clearly with residents and their loved ones on what the position is regarding a Covid-19 outbreak in a nursing home.

"We know from our Nursing Home Residents- Family Forum that there is a high degree of anxiety around the current high level of Covid-19 outbreaks in nursing homes across the country among residents and their families.”