Dáil to hear Ukrainian refugee sex for rent concerns

Concerns about sex for rent arrangements being offered to Ukrainian refugees will be heard in the Dáil on Wednesday when legislation seeking to ban such arrangements goes through the second stage.

The Ban on Sex for Rent Bill 2022 was introduced in the Dáil by Social Democrats housing spokesman Cian O’Callaghan on March 8 and was unopposed. A fine of €50,000 and imprisonment for up to seven years are being proposed in the bill. The bill is being brought following an investigation into sex for rent in Ireland since December by the Irish Examiner.

Last week, the Irish Examiner revealed one such offer being made on a classified advertisement website by a landlord in Clare who was seeking a

“slim Ukrainian” girl to move in with him. The Clare landlord has demanded a photo from a prospective tenant and refused to reveal the exact location of the property or send photos of it if a photo was not sent to him first.

Legislation

Mr O’Callaghan said: “This legislation was needed anyway but this is another reason. We need to be absolutely clear with anyone who is able to help provide accommodation that they cannot in any way try to target people who are already vulnerable, who are already suffering from the trauma of leaving their home and trying to exploit their situation.”

“It is pretty horrible as well when thousands of people are taking the opposite approach and genuinely trying to help people who are in need of somewhere safe to live, fleeing from Ukraine and thousands of Irish people are opening up their homes. It is horrendous that a minority of people are trying to do the exact opposite. It is going against what I think is a very strong feeling of solidarity that people have for people fleeing from war in Ukraine.”

Mr O’Callaghan also said that women fleeing from war in Ukraine need to be supported and welcomed.

He added: “Having your entire life uprooted by war and having to leave family and friends behind you in danger is hugely traumatic. It’s despicable that an individual sees fit to target women in this situation. There is an urgent need for the practice of sex been demanded in lieu of rent to be made a criminal offence to act as a deterrent against this appalling behaviour.”

Morally reprehensible

Last week, Taoiseach Mícheál Martin said the offer made by the Clare householder was “morally reprehensible” and said vetting of homeowners pledging accommodation for Ukrainian refugees will take place.

In a statement last week, the Department of Housing said attempt to target a vulnerable person with an offer of accommodation in return for sexual acts, including anyone fleeing the devastating war in Ukraine, is “abhorrent and to be condemned”.

Foreign women have told the Irish Examiner in recent weeks about being offered reduced or no rent in return for sex or bed-sharing with landlords in different parts of the country.

One of the properties unearthed by the Irish Examiner in December was a house in Newcastlewest, Limerick which would be shared with the landlord. He advertised a room in his house for a single lady “with a twist”. The ad said: “Can do reduced rent for occasional fun.”

When contacted by a prospective tenant, the landlord made it clear that sexual activity was required on a weekly basis in return for rent of €200 for the first month and €250 per month thereafter.