Northern Ireland terrorism threat level reduced for first time in 12 years

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis (Aaron Chown/PA)
Tue, 22 Mar, 2022 - 10:31
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

The terrorism threat level in Northern Ireland has been lowered from severe to substantial for the first time in 12 years, Britain's Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis announced.

The decision to change the threat level is taken by MI5, independent of the British Government.

The threat level is subject to continuous review, and judgments about the threat are based on a wide range of information.

This is the first time that the threat level in Northern Ireland has been reduced from severe since it was first published in 2010.

Substantial means that a terrorist attack is likely and might well occur without further warning.

Mr Lewis said: “This is the first time the threat level in Northern Ireland has changed since 2010 and shows the significant progress that Northern Ireland has made, and continues to make, towards a more peaceful, more prosperous and safer society.

“It is a testament to the ongoing commitment to protecting the peace process and tackling Northern Ireland-related terrorism, and the tremendous efforts of the Police Service of Northern Ireland and MI5 for their hard won gains over the past decade.

“However, it is not a time for complacency. There is still a minority who wish to cause harm in Northern Ireland.

“As ever, the public should remain vigilant and report any concerns they may have to the police.”

Dissident republican terrorist activity has been at a lower level in Northern Ireland in recent years and security services have secured a number of successes disrupting the activities of the terrorist organisations.

Government preparing for up to 200,000 Ukrainian refugees 

