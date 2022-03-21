Airports set to follow Shannon's lead on easing liquids screening

A travel expert is predicting that more airports will be able to bypass the 100ml rule on liquids in cabin baggage, following the example of Shannon Airport.

Shannon introduced a new passenger security screening system at the end of last year in a €2.5 million investment.

The system means that the restriction on liquids of more than 100ml no longer applies, and passengers can travel with larger quantities of liquids as long as they fit into a cabin bag.

Liquids, gels, or creams do not have to be put into a sealed clear plastic bag. The airport said that the new system would cut the time it took to go through security in half.

The 100ml restrictions were first introduced in 2006 as a terrorism prevention measure.

According to travel commentator Eoghan Corry, more airports are expected to follow Shannon's lead.

The editor of Air & Travel Magazine said that the rules specifically haven't changed but the technology is enabling change.

Shannon and Donegal Airport have introduced the tech in Ireland and Mr Corry said people are likely to see major airports introducing it in the next 12 months.

It's a real breakthrough and it does a lot for security time for the big queues we see at security, especially since Covid.

However, potential travellers have been warned if they are travelling through more than one airport, the 100ml rule may not apply there.

Shannon has advised that old liquid restrictions may apply in other airports if that airport does not have the same system.

Mr Corry gave a similar warning on Newstalk Breakfast, saying regulations need to change.

"The problem is that this needs the regulations to change.

"An individual airport upgrading its technology is great, but if you're flying from Shannon and you transfer through another airport like Heathrow the [100ml liquid] rules still apply.

"It will take a while before the regulations change, but it's great to see individual airports being able to upgrade the technology like this."