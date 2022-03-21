Temperatures to reach highs of 18C this week 

Temperatures are set to reach highs of 17C or 18C this week as dry and sunny conditions will be seen across the country.

Wednesday and Thursday are likely to be the nicest days with the good weather expected to extend into next weekend.

Some drizzle will clear on Monday leaving "a mix of cloud and some sunny spells," according to Met Éireann.

Temperatures will reach highs of 15C and it will remain mild and dry this evening and through the night.

Tuesday will bring "better sunny spells" with dry weather for much of the day. However, during the afternoon a few showers will break out.

"Highest temperatures of 12C to 16C, warmest in the midlands, north and west, in moderate or fresh southeasterly breezes, easing later," said Met Éireann.

There will be some showers and even some frost on Tuesday night. It will be dry but it will also be chilly.

A "dry and sunny" day will greet people on Wednesday with the mercury hitting 17C although it will get chilly as the evening stretches into the night.

Thursday will see "a mild, dry and sunny day with light breezes" with temperatures hitting highs of 17C or 18C.

Met Éireann said that the current indications heading into the weekend suggest that "it will continue mainly dry and sunny for Friday".

Temperatures will again range between 13C to 16C.

Met Éireann added: "The weekend looks mainly dry with sunny spells in moderate easterly winds. Turning a little cooler with highest temperatures of 12C to 15C or 16C."