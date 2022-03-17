Gardaí concerned for wellbeing of man missing since March 7

Have you seen David Maloney?

Thu, 17 Mar, 2022 - 16:29
Steve Neville

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a man missing from Dublin.

David Maloney, 28, has been missing from Santry since Monday, March 7.

David was reported missing after failing to return home and his family and Gardaí are concerned for his wellbeing.

He is described as being 6' in height with a slim build. He has short brown hair and blue eyes.

It is not known what he was wearing at the time he went missing, Gardaí said.

Anyone with information on David’s whereabouts is asked to contact Santry Garda Station 01 6664000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

