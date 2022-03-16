Man arrested in Lyra McKee murder probe released pending report to prosecutors

Man arrested in Lyra McKee murder probe released pending report to prosecutors

Detectives are still investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee (Chiho Tang/Oranga Creative/PA)

Wed, 16 Mar, 2022 - 18:08
David Young and John Besley, PA

A 26-year-old man arrested by detectives investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee has been released pending a report to prosecutors.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the shooting of the author in Derry in April 2019.

Five other men detained by detectives on Tuesday morning were released later that night.

The men – aged 20, 21, 21, 41 and 54 – were arrested in the Cityside area of Derry under the Terrorism Act and taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave police station in Belfast for interview.

They were released on Tuesday night pending a report being submitted to the Public Prosecution Service.

Ms McKee, 29, was shot dead in Derry as she observed rioting in the Creggan area.

An extremist group styling itself the New IRA has previously claimed it was responsible for killing the journalist and author.

Three men have previously been charged with Ms McKee’s murder, and another five have been charged with rioting and associated offences.

