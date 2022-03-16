Objections stall plans for port investment at former IFI site in Cork Harbour

Plans for a major new port facility on the site of the former Irish Fertiliser Industries plant at Marino Point in Cork Harbour have been put on hold following objections from local residents.

Two appeals have been lodged with An Bord Pleanála against the recent decision of Cork County Council to grant planning permission for the construction of an agricultural fertiliser facility and development of the existing jetty at Marino Point to facilitate cargo vessels.

The plans are part of a project by Goulding Chemicals to relocate its existing fertiliser facility from Cork’s south docklands where it has been based since 1955.

If approved, the Belvelly Port Facility will also free up a large portion of land near Cork city for future redevelopment.

However, An Bord Pleanála has been asked to overturn the council’s decision amid concerns about the impact the proposed facility would have in terms of noise pollution on residents of Passage West as well as posing a road safety hazard due to increased traffic, particularly around Belvelly Bridge.

One objector said homes in Passage West were less than 500m from Marino Point and located in an “amphitheatre” because of the topography of the area which would amplify all noise coming from the new facility.

“Vibrations and noise from ship generators and engines that dock at Marino Point are currently felt and heard in homes directly and indirectly opposite Marino Point,” said one appellant.

Noise pollution

It was claimed further development at Marino Point would only add to the existing problem with noise pollution.

While the objector accepted that industrial operations were inevitable at Marino Point, she called for curfews to be imposed by the planning authorities to limit the impact of noise from the facility and shipping vessels.

Another opponent of the plans claimed the local road network was already inadequate and would not have the capacity to cater for an increase in heavy goods vehicles that would be expected to use the new fertiliser facility.

The objector said the proposed relocation of the fertiliser plant would fail unless an upgrading of the Cobh-Cork main road and construction of a new bridge took place.

The former IFI plant, which closed in 2002 with the loss of 220 jobs, was acquired in 2018 by the Belvelly Marino Development Company (BMDC), which is a partner of Goulding. BMDC is a public-private partnership between the Port of Cork Company and Lanber Holdings.

The proposed development of the fertiliser facility at Marino Point is part of a masterplan to redevelop the former IFI plant which includes proposals for a new cruise ship berth and a reopening of a rail spur from the site that connects with the Cobh-Cork railway line.

Approval for enabling works at Marino Point was granted to BMDC by An Bord Pleanála in early 2021, which also allowed for the demolition of all derelict buildings on the 37-hectare site.

The project includes the infilling of a lagoon and the construction of flood protection measures and the development of a new railway connection as well as a new drainage system for the site and natural gas, methanol and mains water pipelines.

A ruling by An Bord Pleanála on the appeal is due by mid-July.