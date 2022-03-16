Mother of Irish journalist killed in Ukraine: 'He escaped so many problems, we thought he would get away'

The mother of an Irishman killed while working as a journalist in Ukraine has recalled her son's bravery and dedication to showing the world the horrors of war.

Veteran photographer Pierre Zakrzewski, a "proud Dubliner", was killed during a Russian attack outside the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, alongside a female colleague, Oleksandra Kuvshynova.

A third journalist, Benjamin Hall, was seriously injured in the attack. All three had been working in Ukraine for Fox News.

Mr Zakrzewski, 55, and Ms Kuvshynova, 24, died from artillery shelling by Russian troops in the north-eastern part of the village of Gorenka.

Dublin-born Zakrzewski had a distinguished career as a warzone journalist, covering Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria during his long tenure with Fox.

Mr Zakrzewski's mother, Marie-Ange, said her son's death was first confirmed to her at lunchtime on Tuesday, describing it as the news she had always dreaded.

Dedication and passion

She spoke of her son's dedication and passion for his job.

“It was really his life. It was his choice. He was extremely good at it. I was always worried, what else can you do? He escaped so many, so many problems and so many things, that we thought once more he will get away," she said.

Marie-Ange moved to Ireland 55 years ago, the year Pierre was born.

Her son was fiercely proud to be Irish and didn’t like it when people questioned his nationality.

“With his moustache, he used to go up to people, wherever, in Israel, saying ‘I am Irish. I am Pierre Zakrzewski, so let me through’. And he would always get through.

“He was Pierre Zakrzewski, he was pure Irish. He was Irish and he didn’t like being doubted.

“So, when people say ‘oh, come on, Irish?’, he would say ‘I am Irish, would you mind? I was born and bred in Dublin, so I am Irish’.”

His former school posted about his death on social media on Tuesday.

“It is with great sadness that St Conleth's College acknowledges the tragic passing of past pupil Pierre Zakrzewski (Class of 1984) in Ukraine.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

'Absolute legend'

His colleague, Fox News presenter Bill Hemmer, became emotional when he told viewers: "Pierre Zakrzewski was an absolute legend at this network and his loss is devastating.

"He has been with us for years, covering wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria.

“Our CEO Susanne Scott noted a few moments ago that Pierre jumped in to help out with all sorts of roles in the field — photographer and engineer and editor and producer and he did it all under immense pressure and with tremendous skill."

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he was “deeply disturbed and saddened by the killing".

"Our deepest sympathies go to the family of Pierre Zakrzewski, particularly his family back in Dublin. He was reared for 30 years in Dublin.

"It's an appalling killing, illustrating again the indiscriminate and barbaric nature of the Russian attack on the citizens of Ukraine, and also brings a very sharp focus on the enormous risks that journalists are taking, in terms of shining a light on this barbaric war.

"Without journalists and without cameramen, and without their bravery, we would not know what we now know in terms of how this war is being waged on people. It's a very, very sad day for his family, for Fox News."

Mr Zakrzewski leaves behind his wife Michelle, with whom he shared a home in London.