'On the plane I realised that I was not even in the same country as my son': Woman's harrowing abortion journey 

Allison Lynch was forced to travel for a termination in 2019 when her baby son, conceived through IVF, developed a series of conditions.

"All was fine until 25 weeks when multiple abnormalities were found, and it was a huge shock," she said.

"There was no exact diagnosis, they couldn't find a cause, they could only give me their best prognosis that he wasn't going to live."

For a diagnosis of fatal foetal anomaly, two doctors must agree that the foetus will not live longer than 28 days. Due to the lack of diagnosis, Allison was forced to travel to Liverpool for a termination.

"What this meant for me is that instead of making most of the time I had with my son, I was booking flights, I was looking at how to get to the hospital. I spent four days in Liverpool, delivered on the third day, and then I had to leave him in the hospital and fly back home," she added.

"There's a huge financial burden with travelling, the termination itself was €1,800, the post mortem on top of that was another €1,200, and that's not flights and everything else.

Physical stress

"The practicalities of physical stress is enough on its own, I was travelling, dragging a case behind me, getting on planes, trains, taxis, and driving home for two hours from the airport, a day after giving birth.

"On the plane back I realised that I was not even in the same country as my newborn son."

She said she returned for the cremation two weeks later.

"Only me and a friend there to pay tribute to his little life with the respect that he so richly deserved. I'm carrying this little white coffin and some women don't even get to do that.

"Some have to have their beautiful baby's ashes couriered back to them, some have to bring their baby's body back in a coolbox, periodically adding ice to keep the temperature stable. In my opinion, there is no reality where that is acceptable."

Last year, during her second pregnancy, the same condition struck Allison's baby again.

This time, with the intervention of the newly appointed geneticist in Holles Street, Dr Sam Doyle, Allison was able to receive a diagnosis, which meant she could end her pregnancy in Ireland.

"I was offered a termination in Ireland for the second pregnancy, but I did decide to continue on with it. I thought I cannot do this. I do not have the emotional, psychological, or indeed financial resources to do this.

"In December I gave birth to my second son Jasper. He lived for an hour. I carried him out in his moses basket. He wasn't alive, but he was coming with me.

This time when I carried the little white coffin into the church, I had friends and family around me.

"Too many parents are receiving life-shattering diagnoses that their babies are so very sick, but they cannot then access the healthcare that they want in this country. People in this situation are finding themselves disproportionately affected by the legislation."

Prior to 2018, 3% of cases travelling were fatal foetal anomalies, it is now 32%. Allison says this proves that nothing has changed for this portion of people.

In 2021, 63 people travelled for termination for fatal foetal abnormality; 60% of those received a diagnosis after 20 weeks.

"I've done both now. I've terminated pregnancy and I've continued on with the pregnancy," said Allison.

"Both are different forms of torture. It's just as significant and has long-lasting effects."