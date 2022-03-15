National Women's Council: 'We need full decriminalisation of abortion'

A new poll has found that 80% of the Irish public believes women should never have to travel abroad for abortion care.

The research, released by the National Women's Council (NWC) two weeks before the close of a public consultation on Ireland’s abortion law, also found 71% agree that abortion should be treated like any other medical procedure and should never be a matter for criminal law.

Of those polled, 67% agreed that any person on the island of Ireland should be able to access abortion for free.

The Abortion Working Group, comprising over 20 civil organisations and healthcare providers, led by the NWC, has submitted a report highlighting ongoing issues with access to care and has encouraged the public to do the same.

The group's submission calls for full decriminalisation of abortion in line with World Health Organization (WHO) guidance, removal of the mandatory three-day wait period, and removal of the 12-weeks gestational limit.

"We need to see full decriminalisation of abortion, which would remove the chilling effect on providers and ensure doctors can provide care based on their professional judgement," said Orla O'Connor, chair of NWC.

"We're also looking for the removal of the mandatory three-day wait period, which has no medical value. This wait restricts access to urgent care, placing additional emotional stress and trauma on women, particularly those who are disabled.

"We also want to see the removal of the 28-day mortality clause for fatal foetal abnormalities.

"With this review, we have a one-off opportunity to change things for the better.

It's absolutely critical that the Government listens to the lived experience of those accessing abortion care, recognises the barriers, and takes forward evidence-based recommendations."

There is no medical evidence to support waiting periods and it was not recommended by the Citizen's Assembly or the Joint Committee on the Eighth Amendment.

WHO research found that mandatory waiting periods serve only to delay access to abortion and increase cost barriers, which disproportionately impact marginalised groups.

The Abortion Rights Campaign research found the overwhelming majority of participants in their survey found the three-day wait added stress and anxiety and increased physical and mental discomfort. They described the wait as "ridiculous, patronising, unnecessary, and demeaning".

One participant in the research went two weeks between their first appointment and being able to start her abortion due to encountering refusal of care, the need for an ultrasound, and the need to have her abortion in hospital.

The Abortion Support Network says it has helped at least 40 people who have been pushed over the 12-week limit by the mandatory waiting period.

Helen Stonehouse, co-convener for the Abortion Rights Campaign, says there are likely more vulnerable people.

"People living with domestic violence, teenagers, migrants, and people with complex physical and mental health issues. In several cases, Abortion Support Network has helped people pregnant through sexual assault, who believe that the 12-week limit did not apply in their cases," she said.