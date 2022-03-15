Facebook parent company hit by €17m fine by Data Protection Commission

Facebook parent company hit by €17m fine by Data Protection Commission
The hefty fine was imposed by the Irish Data Protection Commission (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Tue, 15 Mar, 2022 - 15:24
Dominic McGrath, PA

Facebook parent company Meta has been fined €17m for breaching EU privacy rules.

The fine, imposed by the Data Protection Commission (DPC), comes following an investigation into a series of 12 data breach notifications received by the watchdog between June and December 2018.

In a statement on Tuesday, the DPC said that it had found that Meta had infringed EU privacy rules.

The body found that Meta failed to put in place “appropriate technical and organisational measures which would enable it to readily demonstrate the security measures that it implemented in practice to protect EU users’ data”.

Ireland's DPC is the social network’s lead regulator in Europe.

Read More

Bord Gáis to hike gas prices by 39% and electricity by 27%

More in this section

Ireland's 'Greatest Showman' Tom Duffy dies aged 92 Ireland's 'Greatest Showman' Tom Duffy dies aged 92
car insurance Central Bank to ban 'rip-off' practices by insurers for loyal customers 
Ukrainian influencer helps Irish woman trace and bring Chernobyl 'brother' to Ireland after 20 years Ukrainian influencer helps Irish woman trace and bring Chernobyl 'brother' to Ireland after 20 years
Meta#FacebookPlace: Republic of IrelandPlace: UK
<p>Bord Gáis will hike its prices significantly next month, with gas set to rise by 39% and electricity by 27%, with industry figures predicting a “bleak” outlook moving forward for energy customers.</p>

Bord Gáis to hike gas prices by 39% and electricity by 27%

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices