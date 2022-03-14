Number of Covid patients in hospital surpasses 1,000 for first time since January

The number of people in hospital with Covid has increased by nearly 60% in the last two weeks. Picture: Dan Linehan

Mon, 14 Mar, 2022 - 10:15
Michelle McGlynn

A public health expert says there should be a renewed message for people to wear masks in shops and on public transport.

The number of people in hospital with Covid has increased by nearly 60% in the last two weeks.

On Monday morning, the number of Covid patients surpassed 1,000 — for the first time in almost two months.

There are currently 1,042 people with the virus and 41 in ICUs.

Infectious diseases professor Jack Lambert says although masks are optional, they still play an important role.

"I think there should be a message clearly from the Government that people should continue to do the right thing," he said.

I don't want to go into a shop and cough on an elderly person and then they're going to end up sick in the hospital.

"I just think we need to collectively continue to wear masks on public transportation, in shops and all of these kinds of places."

Fine Gael senator Jerry Buttimer has said the mask mandate should be reviewed ahead of St Patrick's Day.

He described the current figures as concerning and said while illness and hospitalisation among the general public were not as high as with other variants, there still needed to be consideration and support for those who are more vulnerable.

