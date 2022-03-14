State paid €640m in legal costs for medical negligence claims

A quarter of the €2.4bn paid out in medical negligence and hospital accident claims since 2003 has gone towards legal and expert fees.

The Irish Examiner last month revealed that medical negligence claims have cost an average of €120m each year, with taxpayers ultimately footing the bill.

Sinn Féin TD David Cullinane sought further details from the Department of Health on the figures, asking for a breakdown by location and types of payouts.

Sinn Féin spokesperson on health David Cullinane. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

In response, the department showed that while €1.7bn of the overall figure was paid in damages, nearly €640m was paid out in legal and expert costs.

The department said the figures only refer to statutory and voluntary hospitals, and that the State Claims Agency (SCA) had provided the data up to the end of January this year.

The department also raised concerns that regularly publishing figures of claims against individual hospitals would create a "league table" that could impact public perceptions.

"The SCA does not release claims’ data into the public domain at individual hospital level because to do so would effectively provide a league table of hospitals and could cause the public to draw false and unwarranted assumptions in relation to the clinical performance of an individual hospital in the absence of further relevant contextual information," it stated.

The South/South West region — which includes Cork University Hospital, University Hospital Waterford, University Hospital Kerry, and South Tipperary General Hospital — paid out the most of any region at €638m since 2003.

The overall cost included €139m in legal fees and over €9m in expert costs.

Children’s Hospital Ireland had the lowest legal fees, with 111 cases coming to €19.4m in fees of a total €126m in payouts.

The €2.4bn in payouts do not include compensation payments related to claims from inquests.

The figure also does not include cases still to be settled by the State Claims Agency.

Mr Cullinane said that the proportion of legal fees needed to be assessed.

"The State needs to review the nature and extent of the claims," he said.

While there will always be claims, we need to be learning from them. It is extraordinary, the amount of legal costs, and what the State needs to be doing is lowering legal fees.

"Part of the response would be the HSE or State looking at whether it takes cases because the amounts in the quantum of payouts are massive. There are ways that the HSE can lower legal costs.

"There needs to be an assessment of the learnings from those payouts. The payouts stay relatively similar but the State has to look at ways to minimise those costs."

Mr Cullinane also received a breakdown of the nature of the claims.

The response showed that while €2.2bn were the result of failures in clinical care, €200m were for other reasons.

Just over €80m was paid for exposure to psychological hazards, €70m for exposure to physical hazards, and €26m for exposure to biological hazards. A further €14m was paid out for exposure to behavioural hazards.