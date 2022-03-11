Increase in hospitalisations as 15,938 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed 

A further 15,938 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this afternoon by officials at the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

This is an increase on Thursday’s total of 11,682 new cases.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre said that it has today been notified of 9,186 PCR-confirmed cases of the virus while a further 6,752 people registered a positive antigen test through the HSE portal on Thursday.

As of 8am today, a total of 907 Covid-19 patients were in hospitals across the country with 37 of them being treated in ICU, an increase on the overall total of 877 as reported on Thursday.

As with previous Covid-19 updates, the HPSC has said that the figures reported today are subject to future review and validation.

It comes as Higher Education Minister Simon Harris confirmed that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

“Hi everyone. Woke up feeling a bit rotten today and took an antigen test. Unfortunately it is positive," he said in an Instagram post.

“Will be working away from home for next few days. Suggestions to occupy the time in isolation also welcome!”.