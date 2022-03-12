Irish soldiers suffered PTSD after heroic Congo battle, new documentary reveals 

A new documentary will focus on the lasting side-effects suffered by the wives, children, and even grandchildren of many Irish soldiers who suffered Post Traumatic Stress Disorder fighting against militia forces and mercenaries in a battle in Congo in 1961.

Many who fought in the Battle of Jadotville suffered PTSD and were never treated for it, resulting in severe psychological afflictions, according to Leo Quinlan, the son of Commandant Pat Quinlan, who led the defence of the Congolese town against an overwhelming enemy force - outnumbered by up to 40-to-one.

Those up against them included vastly experienced French and German mercenaries who had fought in World War II.

The documentary is being made by Leo's two sons, one of whom, Ronnie, worked as an editor for the Australian version of 'I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here’ and the other, Conor, a scriptwriter. who played the part of one of the soldiers in the highly-acclaimed film 'The Siege of Jadotville.'

Before Conor took on that role, he met some of those who fought in the battle and their descendants, which gave him a unique insight into the trauma endured by the soldiers themselves, and how the resultant mental pain often ended up being indirectly inflicted on their families thereafter.

The documentary is to be released in the autumn and is expected to throw up fascinating insights on how the Irish State totally abdicated its responsibility to help the men and their families.

The battle is still ongoing to give the survivors the credit they deserve, especially many of those who were recommended by Pat Quinlan for Distinguished Service Medals. Not one has yet to see such a medal.

Leo Quinlan estimates that there are 36 veterans still alive, out of the original force of around 150.

Thomas Cunningham, 22 years of age at Jadotville, passed away last September at the age of 82.

The tactics used by the Irish UN peacekeepers have become the stuff of legend in military circles worldwide.

"It is still being taught on the peace operations courses conducted by the US War College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania," Leo Quinlan said.

His son's documentary will also focus on what's now widely acknowledged worldwide as 'moral injury' to soldiers fighting for their country who endure PTSD and who aren't properly treated by their respective militaries for such conditions.

"One unfortunate effect of moral injury is that it travels down the generations and there are now children and grandchildren of Jadotville veterans suffering as a result," Leo said.