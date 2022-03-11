'We’ve never seen a response on this scale,' says head of Irish Red Cross

'We’ve never seen a response on this scale,' says head of Irish Red Cross

A woman covers herself with a blanket near a damaged fire truck after shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Thursday. The people arriving will have been traumatised so it was important that pledgers be aware of that, Liam O’Dwyer said.

Fri, 11 Mar, 2022 - 11:36
Vivienne Clarke

The secretary-general of the Irish Red Cross, Liam O’Dwyer, has urged the public who have pledged to host refugees from Ukraine to be patient as offers of accommodation are processed.

On Friday morning, the number of pledges was at 13,400, but that could be much higher, he told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show. There were more pledges in the system that had not yet been accessed.

“We’ve never seen a response on a scale like this.” The huge volume of offers is being processed by a team of volunteers who will telephone to acknowledge each pledge, this will take time, he explained.

When the Red Cross previously sought pledges for accommodation for refugees from Syria, there were 1,000 offers. “This is way beyond that.” Pledges of accommodation are being sought in every county in the country with 151 already received from Roscommon.

When asked if pledges would require garda vetting, Mr O’Dwyer said that the Red Cross had previously sought advice on this when refugees were arriving from Syria. The advice was that once a parent was with the refugee children garda vetting would not be required.

The people arriving will have been traumatised so it was important that pledgers be aware of that, he said.

Mr O’Dwyer repeated an appeal for cash donations to assist the Red Cross and other aid organisations at the borders with Ukraine in Poland, Slovakia and Hungary where aid workers on the ground can better assess exactly what is needed and provide it. 

He acknowledged that there were issues with items such as clothes being donated and then being stockpiled. Over €15million has been donated in Ireland to date, he added. Items such as food, blankets and medical supplies can be sourced closer to where they are needed, he said.

There should be no cost to host families, any extra costs incurred such as heat and lighting, food will be covered by the refugees who will receive social welfare. Host families would not receive any payment for hosting refugees, he said.

<p>The letters put on the back of Nikolai Sykal's car that spell "children" to highlight to Russian soldiers that there are children on board.</p>

Refugee medics want to use skills to repay Irish people for kindness

