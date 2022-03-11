Two dead and one injured following collision in Roscommon

Two people have died and a third person has been injured following a collision in Roscommon.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision, which occurred at around 3.30am on the R293 between Ballaghadereen and Gorteen, at Edmonstown road in Castlerea.
One man, in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time after emergency services arrived.
A woman, aged in her 20s, was removed by ambulance to Castlebar Hospital. She has since been pronounced dead.
A third person, a man who is also in his 20s, was taken to Castlebar Hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
The collision site remains closed for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R293 at the time of the collision are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Castelrea Garda Station on 094-9621630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.