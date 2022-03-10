'Pure luck' children not killed in drive-by shooting of family stopped at traffic lights

Gardaí said it was “pure luck” that children were not seriously injured or killed in a reckless drive-by shooting on a family stopped in their car at traffic lights in West Dublin.

The terrifying incident happened shortly before 10am last Monday, when a car pulled up beside another vehicle at traffic lights on the Nangor Road in Clondalkin.

Gardaí say a man inside the car opened fire on the other vehicle, smashing several windows and inflicting injuries on the man and woman in the front of the vehicle.

A number of children were sitting in the back seats at the time.

The adults received injuries, but gardaí said the children were physically unharmed.

“Every single one of these shootings could end up in a murder, in this case possibly of the children,” said a Garda source.

Detectives said it showed a “huge disregard” for the dangers of discharging a weapon in a public area, pointing out that shots can go through the target vehicle and hit a passing car or pedestrian.

“That’s a very busy road, so there’s a lot of things that can go badly wrong in such a shooting and it was pure luck no one, including the children, were badly injured, or worse,” said one source.

Local feud link

Gardaí are investigating if the shooting is linked to a local feud between members of families known to each other.

The car carrying the gunman took off and a major Garda search operation began, leading to the arrest of a man on Thursday morning in South-East Dublin.

In a statement, the Garda Press Office said: “A man in his 20s has been arrested by Gardaí investigating the unlawful discharge of a firearm at Nangor Road, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, on Monday, 7 March 2022.”

It said: “An investigation led by Gardaí at Clondalkin Station commenced after windows of a car were shattered when a firearm was discharged at a car stopped at traffic lights at the junction of Oak Road and Nangor Road at approximately 9:45am on Monday.

“The front seat occupants of the car, a woman and man in their 30s, were treated for non life threatening injuries at St James Hospital following the incident.”

The statement added: “A number of children who were passengers in the car at the time were not physically harmed.”

It said it was understood a car involved in the incident fled from the scene.

“Following a search and arrest operation in the south east Dublin area this morning, Thursday, 10 March, 2022, a man in his 20s was arrested.

“He is currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939, at Clondalkin Garda Station and can be held for up to 72 hours.”

It said investigations were ongoing.