Michael McGrath: Capping fuel prices 'will not work' 

The Government can not insulate people from all the effects of the war in Ukraine, the public expenditure minister has warned.

Michael McGrath has also ruled out a price cap on fuel, describing it as a simplistic solution that could lead to fuel shortages, queues at petrol stations, and cause more trouble for Ireland in the long run.

He said if any company had been involved in price gouging, in collusion or in any anti-competitive practices around fuel prices, they should be dealt with by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

He made his comments on Thursday morning amid criticism of fuel price hikes of up to 15c in the 24 hours before the Government moved on Tuesday night to cut excise duty, and amid criticism the Government’s move doesn’t go anywhere near far enough.

Mr McGrath told Neil Prendeville on Cork’s RedFM on Thursday that the impact of the excise cut, which will cost in the region of €320m, will be reflected in the price at the pumps over the coming days.

“It would be higher in a few days if we hadn’t introduced the reduction in the excise,” he insisted.

He also said a cap on fuel prices just won’t work in an Irish context.

“Looking to impose a fixed price or a cap on a commodity that we do not own in Ireland, that we rely on imports entirely, will not work,” he said.

“If you put a cap on that price you will end up, in my view, with a shortage of supply and you will end up with queues at the petrol stations because there are many markets around the world that are looking for oil and oil-based products and they will pay the higher prices and if we’re not prepared to, then we will not get the supply.

“I do not believe that it will work, and I think it is a simplistic solution that will get us in a lot more problem.”

He said he understood the problems people were facing in the context of rising fuel, energy, and potential food price increases, but he said the Government will not be able to insulate people from all the effects of the war in Ukraine.

“I understand the problems people are facing and we are not playing down how hard it is on people,” he said.

But he said the Government was still borrowing to run the country — a lot less than what was forecast a year or two ago, because of the strength of the economic recovery — but he said the Government must also ensure that it could fund the running of the country, and deal with other needs, such as delivering housing.